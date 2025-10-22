In the Russian Federation, under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin, strategic nuclear forces conducted exercises involving their ground, sea, and air components. This was reported by the Kremlin, according to UNN.

During the exercise, practical launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles were carried out. - reported on the Kremlin's website.

Details

From the Russian Plesetsk cosmodrome, an intercontinental ballistic missile "Yars" was launched to the "Kura" test site in Kamchatka. From the Barents Sea, a Sineva ballistic missile was launched from the strategic nuclear submarine cruiser "Bryansk".

Also involved in the exercise were Tu-95MS long-range aircraft, which performed launches of air-launched cruise missiles. The practical launches were controlled from the National Defense Management Center of the Russian Federation.

16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Recall

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump held a two-hour phone conversation with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the Russian president, at which the leaders planned to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned to meet on October 23. The meeting was to agree on the terms of the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, October 21, foreign media reported that the meeting expected this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been postponed indefinitely.

The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful completion of telephone negotiations between negotiators on preparations for peace talks.