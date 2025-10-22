$41.740.01
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules
09:47 AM • 9296 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 11991 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 17206 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 26290 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 26702 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 34682 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 45423 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 43896 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 35228 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
Publications
Exclusives
Putin conducted a "nuclear drill": intercontinental ballistic and cruise missiles launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1588 views

Russia, under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin, conducted a training exercise of strategic nuclear forces, including ground, sea, and air components. Practical launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles were carried out.

Putin conducted a "nuclear drill": intercontinental ballistic and cruise missiles launched

In the Russian Federation, under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin, strategic nuclear forces conducted exercises involving their ground, sea, and air components. This was reported by the Kremlin, according to UNN.

During the exercise, practical launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles were carried out.

- reported on the Kremlin's website.

Details

From the Russian Plesetsk cosmodrome, an intercontinental ballistic missile "Yars" was launched to the "Kura" test site in Kamchatka. From the Barents Sea, a Sineva ballistic missile was launched from the strategic nuclear submarine cruiser "Bryansk".

Also involved in the exercise were Tu-95MS long-range aircraft, which performed launches of air-launched cruise missiles. The practical launches were controlled from the National Defense Management Center of the Russian Federation.

16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force22.10.25, 12:47 • 9298 views

Recall

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump held a two-hour phone conversation with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the Russian president, at which the leaders planned to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned to meet on October 23. The meeting was to agree on the terms of the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, October 21, foreign media reported that the meeting expected this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been postponed indefinitely.

The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful completion of telephone negotiations between negotiators on preparations for peace talks.

Antonina Tumanova

