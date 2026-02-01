$42.850.00
"Putin can only be stopped by force": Sybiha on Russia's strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported that three women were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on a maternity hospital building in Zaporizhzhia.

"Putin can only be stopped by force": Sybiha on Russia's strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia
Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

As a result of the Russian drone attack on the maternity hospital building in Zaporizhzhia, three women who were inside the building were injured. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russian drones hit a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three women. Putin continues his war against civilians despite peace efforts. Only force can make him stop aggression and terror. There should be no breaks in pressure on Moscow and support for Ukraine

- emphasized the minister.

Recall

On February 1, Russian troops struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. The number of injured reached six people, including two women who were undergoing examination.

Also, on February 1, the Russians repeatedly shelled Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the strike, two women were also injured, and houses in the private sector were damaged.

Alla Kiosak

