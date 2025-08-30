Putin attacks our infrastructure daily - Merz

Russia attacks European infrastructure daily and tries to destabilize democracy, influence public opinion. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in an interview with LCI, reports UNN.

Details

As TF1 Info writes, Merz stated that he agrees with French President Emmanuel Macron, who called Putin a "cannibal" and a "predator" who "does not want peace."

"Yes, I also see Putin that way. He interferes everywhere. We know very well that he attacks our infrastructure every day and that he tries to influence public opinion. It's about destabilizing our democracies. This is not just a territorial war against Ukraine. Putin feels threatened by democracy, so he doesn't want it near his home," Merz said.

Addition

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that all of Europe must realize the "urgency" of resisting Russia and the "predator" Vladimir Putin.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported in July that Russia is increasing subversive activities against Europe's critical infrastructure.