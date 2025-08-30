Putin attacks our infrastructure daily - Merz

$41.260.00
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
August 29, 12:17 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
August 29, 08:48 AM
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
August 29, 06:38 AM
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
August 29, 06:25 AM
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Dnipropetrovsk region under massive attack: explosions in Dnipro and Pavlohrad
August 30, 01:23 AM
United States provides Ukraine with weapons to strike distant targets in Russia - US Ambassador to NATO
August 30, 02:05 AM
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine
02:50 AM
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damaged
04:55 AM
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
06:01 AM
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation
August 29, 12:47 PM
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine
August 29, 12:35 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
August 29, 12:28 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
August 29, 12:17 PM
August 29, 12:17 PM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 29, 05:00 AM
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
August 29, 01:11 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
August 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
August 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
August 27, 09:12 AM
Putin attacks our infrastructure daily - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Russia attacks European infrastructure daily and tries to destabilize democracy. He agreed with Macron, who called Putin a “cannibal” and a “predator” who “does not want peace.”

Putin attacks our infrastructure daily - Merz

Russia attacks European infrastructure daily and tries to destabilize democracy, influence public opinion. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in an interview with LCI, reports UNN.

Details

As TF1 Info writes, Merz stated that he agrees with French President Emmanuel Macron, who called Putin a "cannibal" and a "predator" who "does not want peace."

"Yes, I also see Putin that way. He interferes everywhere. We know very well that he attacks our infrastructure every day and that he tries to influence public opinion. It's about destabilizing our democracies. This is not just a territorial war against Ukraine. Putin feels threatened by democracy, so he doesn't want it near his home," Merz said.

Addition

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that all of Europe must realize the "urgency" of resisting Russia and the "predator" Vladimir Putin.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported in July that Russia is increasing subversive activities against Europe's critical infrastructure. 

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
European Commission
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine