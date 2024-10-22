Putin and Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Ukraine - rosmedia
The leaders of Russia and China held frank and constructive talks on Ukraine and the international situation. Putin plans to meet with the leaders of India, China, Turkey and Iran at the BRICS summit.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Ukraine and the international situation in general. This was reported by TASS with reference to Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports.
According to Peskov, the talks between the leaders of Russia and China were very frank and constructive.
As reported by UNN, Russian dictator Putin will meet with the leaders of India, China, Turkey and Iran at the BRICS summit. The event will be attended by representatives of 36 countries and 6 international organizations.
