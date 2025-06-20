Purchase of Russian reactors in Bulgaria for KhNPP: Halushchenko stated that the project is not canceled

The question of purchasing nuclear reactors from Bulgaria for the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant remains open, the project has not yet been cancelled. This was stated by Minister of Energy German Galushchenko during the "Question Hour" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, reports correspondent UNN.

The issue is not closed, meaning we do not have an official refusal from Bulgaria to continue negotiations. Unfortunately, internal political processes are taking place there, which have slowed down the development of this issue. But today we have a plan to push this project forward. In July, we plan, I think, to develop an appropriate decision with the IAEA, and the IAEA will act as one of the leaders in the implementation of this project. I think we will sign the relevant documents - Galushchenko said.

Therefore, the minister noted, the issue is currently open.

The project has not yet been cancelled - Galushchenko stated.

Context

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov stated that his country does not plan to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP to Ukraine.

The BTA publication notes that in 2023, Bulgaria began negotiations with Ukraine on the sale of equipment for the Belene NPP. Ukraine planned to use two Russian reactors to expand the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant.

In July 2023, the Bulgarian parliament supported a proposal to authorize the Minister of Energy to start negotiations with the Ukrainian side on the sale of equipment for the Belene NPP project.

In March of this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill providing for the purchase of equipment for the Khmelnytskyi NPP from Bulgaria.

In April, the Ministry of Energy stated that it had not received an official position from the Bulgarian government regarding its refusal to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP to Ukraine.