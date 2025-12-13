"He won't stop" - Merz compared Putin to Hitler

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz compared the current situation regarding the war in Ukraine to 1938, and compared the actions and demands of the Kremlin to Kyiv with Adolf Hitler's policy on the eve of World War II. This is reported by UNN with reference to Merz's speech at the party conference of his CDU/CSU party on December 13.

The German Chancellor is convinced that territorial compromises will not be able to satisfy the Russian dictator.

He recalled the consequences of the 1938 Munich Agreement, when Nazi Germany was allowed to obtain the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia in exchange for guarantees of peace, which were violated within a few months.

This is a Russian aggressive war against Ukraine - and against Europe. And if Ukraine falls, the war will not stop. Just as in 1938, the Sudetenland was not enough. Putin will not stop - emphasized the chancellor.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin ordered the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine to achieve all the tasks of the so-called "SVO". He focused on the next Ukrainian city that needs to be attacked and captured - Siversk in Donetsk region.

Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW