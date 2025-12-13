"He won't stop" - Merz compared Putin to Hitler

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
03:54 PM • 11054 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 16855 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 15571 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 16212 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 15345 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 12529 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 13750 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14376 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12869 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13257 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.1m/s
76%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 13577 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 11839 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 20416 views
"Peace is not far off": Erdogan after meeting with Putin said he wants to talk to TrumpDecember 13, 12:45 PM • 7710 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhoto04:20 PM • 13920 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhoto04:20 PM • 13990 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 20513 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 26855 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 37093 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 60010 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Berlin
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 11904 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 13652 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 19376 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 54151 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 35388 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Mi-8

"He won't stop" - Merz compared Putin to Hitler

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz compared the situation in Ukraine to 1938, and the Kremlin's actions to the policies of Adolf Hitler. He emphasized that territorial compromises would not stop the Russian dictator, referring to the Munich Agreement.

"He won't stop" - Merz compared Putin to Hitler

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz compared the current situation regarding the war in Ukraine to 1938, and compared the actions and demands of the Kremlin to Kyiv with Adolf Hitler's policy on the eve of World War II. This is reported by UNN with reference to Merz's speech at the party conference of his CDU/CSU party on December 13.

Details

The German Chancellor is convinced that territorial compromises will not be able to satisfy the Russian dictator.

He recalled the consequences of the 1938 Munich Agreement, when Nazi Germany was allowed to obtain the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia in exchange for guarantees of peace, which were violated within a few months.

This is a Russian aggressive war against Ukraine - and against Europe. And if Ukraine falls, the war will not stop. Just as in 1938, the Sudetenland was not enough. Putin will not stop

- emphasized the chancellor.

Recall

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin ordered the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine to achieve all the tasks of the so-called "SVO". He focused on the next Ukrainian city that needs to be attacked and captured - Siversk in Donetsk region.

Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW12.12.25, 05:30 • 33978 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
CDU/CSU
Donetsk Oblast
Friedrich Merz
Europe
Germany
Ukraine