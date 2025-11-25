Prosecutor General's Office fulfills its commitments in preparation for EU accession: Kravchenko meets with important international partners

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin met with the Director General of the European Commission Directorate, the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, and the Ambassador of Norway to Ukraine. They discussed the strategy for recording and investigating international crimes, the reform of prosecutor's offices, and Ukraine's path to European integration, UNN reports.

There is a crime – there must be a just punishment. This is a principle that remains unchanged for Ukraine and the world, even in the most difficult times. Today, at the Office of the Prosecutor General, I hosted important international partners – Director General of the European Commission Directorate Gert Jan Koopman, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarina Maternova, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway to Ukraine Lars Ragnar Hansen. - Kravchenko reported.

The Prosecutor General discussed with Koopman and Maternova the strategy for recording and investigating international crimes, and their preparation for transfer to the Special Tribunal.

Another massive Russian attacks on civilians only underscore the importance of the systemic work that Ukraine is doing together with its European partners to stop the war. I noted the activities of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression at Eurojust and the Consultative Group on the Most Serious International Crimes, which help us strengthen our capacity to bring the aggressor to justice. - Kravchenko emphasized.

According to the Prosecutor General, special attention was paid to the rule of law, the reform of prosecutor's offices and the justice system, as well as the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in wartime conditions.

We talked about Ukraine's path to European integration. I confirmed that the Office of the Prosecutor General fully fulfills its obligations in the field of justice as part of preparations for EU accession. - Kravchenko emphasized.

In addition, the Prosecutor General emphasized that one of the most sensitive issues is the deportation of Ukrainian children.

We have already managed to return 1835 children illegally taken out by Russia. Each such return is a restoration of justice and the preservation of Ukrainian identity. I am grateful to the European Union for its leadership in these processes. - he noted.

The Prosecutor General added that Ambassador of Norway Lars Ragnar Hansen focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The "Nansen" program is a confirmation that Norway is our reliable strategic partner that supports Ukraine both on the battlefield and in the field of law. I informed about the audit of criminal proceedings against businesses and the launch of the "StopPressure" portal. We agreed to consider the possibility of meeting with representatives of Norwegian businesses for a direct and open dialogue. - Kravchenko noted.

During both meetings, the Prosecutor General emphasized the need to support prosecutors in frontline regions.

These are people who work daily under shelling, document crimes, collect evidence, and hold the line of justice where it is most dangerous. They do not have additional guarantees or special status, but their work is no less heroic. We discussed with partners the possibility of their material and technical support. I am grateful to our European friends for substantive and honest conversations. I am convinced that they will transform into concrete decisions and actions. We continue to move towards justice. And this path is irreversible. - Kravchenko summarized.

