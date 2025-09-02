Business Protection Platform: The Prosecutor General's Office explained how "StopPressure" will work

Photo: "Legal Practice"

In Ukraine, the "StopPressure" portal (stoptysk.gp.gov.ua) has officially started operating. It was created to protect businesses from unlawful pressure from law enforcement agencies. The presentation took place on September 2 during the X International Business Protection Forum in Kyiv with the participation of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko. The principles of the portal's operation were explained by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by UNN.

The new digital tool allows entrepreneurs to report cases of pressure, undergo verification and classification of appeals, and receive a systemic response from the prosecutor's office. Information entered through the portal is used to verify signals, initiate investigations, and bring perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law.

Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized that "StopPressure" will become a platform for cooperation between the prosecutor's office, the business community, and lawyers in countering systemic problems.

StopPressure is a logical continuation of our work to protect honest business. When I became Prosecutor General, we audited criminal proceedings against businesses – there were almost 23,000 of them. More than 7,500 cases that had no judicial prospects have already been closed. - Kravchenko stated.

Principle of operation of the "StopPressure" portal:

1. Authorization through "Diia";

2. Detailed description of the situation – actions of officials, circumstances, date, consequences;

3. Adding documents, photos, or other evidence (if available);

4. Automatic registration of the appeal, recording of all facts and their display on the dashboard;

5. Review and response within the terms defined by law under the control of the Office of the Prosecutor General;

6. Prompt adoption of management and procedural decisions, as well as providing constant feedback to businesses.

The Prosecutor General also emphasized: "If a business is honest and transparent – it operates freely, and the prosecutor's office protects its right to do so. Lawbreakers will always be held accountable."

The launch of "StopPressure" is part of the state policy on transparent rules for doing business in Ukraine and demonstrates zero tolerance for pressure on entrepreneurs and economic crimes.

