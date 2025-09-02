$41.370.05
Publications
Exclusives
Business Protection Platform: The Prosecutor General's Office explained how "StopPressure" will work

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

In Ukraine, the "StopPressure" portal has been officially launched to protect businesses from unlawful pressure from law enforcement agencies. Entrepreneurs can report cases of pressure and receive a systemic response from the prosecutor's office.

Business Protection Platform: The Prosecutor General's Office explained how "StopPressure" will work
Photo: "Legal Practice"

In Ukraine, the "StopPressure" portal (stoptysk.gp.gov.ua) has officially started operating. It was created to protect businesses from unlawful pressure from law enforcement agencies. The presentation took place on September 2 during the X International Business Protection Forum in Kyiv with the participation of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko. The principles of the portal's operation were explained by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by UNN.

Details

The new digital tool allows entrepreneurs to report cases of pressure, undergo verification and classification of appeals, and receive a systemic response from the prosecutor's office. Information entered through the portal is used to verify signals, initiate investigations, and bring perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko discussed the launch of the Special Tribunal and free business operations with US representatives05.08.25, 12:45 • 2385 views

Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized that "StopPressure" will become a platform for cooperation between the prosecutor's office, the business community, and lawyers in countering systemic problems.

StopPressure is a logical continuation of our work to protect honest business. When I became Prosecutor General, we audited criminal proceedings against businesses – there were almost 23,000 of them. More than 7,500 cases that had no judicial prospects have already been closed.

- Kravchenko stated.

Principle of operation of the "StopPressure" portal:

1. Authorization through "Diia";

2. Detailed description of the situation – actions of officials, circumstances, date, consequences;

3. Adding documents, photos, or other evidence (if available);

4. Automatic registration of the appeal, recording of all facts and their display on the dashboard;

5. Review and response within the terms defined by law under the control of the Office of the Prosecutor General;

6. Prompt adoption of management and procedural decisions, as well as providing constant feedback to businesses.

The number of war crimes committed by the Russian army has already exceeded 178,000 - Prosecutor General Kravchenko held a meeting of law enforcement heads28.08.25, 17:16 • 2832 views

The Prosecutor General also emphasized: "If a business is honest and transparent – it operates freely, and the prosecutor's office protects its right to do so. Lawbreakers will always be held accountable."

Photo:
Photo: "Legal Practice"

The launch of "StopPressure" is part of the state policy on transparent rules for doing business in Ukraine and demonstrates zero tolerance for pressure on entrepreneurs and economic crimes.

Recall

Prosecutor General Kravchenko presented the "StopPressure" portal to simplify business life and prevent pressure. The portal will ensure constant operational communication, protecting honest business.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine
Kyiv