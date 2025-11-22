Internship for students in prosecutor's offices and joint scientific research: Prosecutor General Kravchenko visited two universities and the Institute of Forensic Examinations in Kharkiv

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
04:36 PM • 1846 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
04:29 PM • 2022 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
02:45 PM • 6958 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
02:16 PM • 11059 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
01:41 PM • 11231 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
11:14 AM • 14909 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
11:08 AM • 18084 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 20525 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 26819 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 41890 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.3m/s
93%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
DZIDZIO co-founder Lesyk Turko dies - journalistNovember 22, 07:26 AM • 7058 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 20125 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 16176 views
May see a bluff: The Times explained what Trump might think about Zelenskyy's position amid the peace planNovember 22, 09:10 AM • 8158 views
"Little flexibility": FT learned details of Driscoll's negotiations with European ambassadors in Kyiv amid ultimatum on peace planNovember 22, 09:48 AM • 3666 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 45865 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 36981 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 44577 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 51253 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 48979 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
South Africa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 16271 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 20229 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 45876 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 41892 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 56155 views
Actual
The Guardian
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Bild

Internship for students in prosecutor's offices and joint scientific research: Prosecutor General Kravchenko visited two universities and the Institute of Forensic Examinations in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko made a working visit to Kharkiv, visiting Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University and V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University. He announced the opportunity for students to undertake internships in prosecutor's offices and joint work on improving legislation.

Internship for students in prosecutor's offices and joint scientific research: Prosecutor General Kravchenko visited two universities and the Institute of Forensic Examinations in Kharkiv

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko visited Kharkiv on a working trip. He visited Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University, as well as V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University. The Prosecutor General also announced the opportunity for students to undergo practical training in prosecutor's offices, as well as joint work on improving current legislation, UNN reports.

Two Kharkivs. Two times. One unchanging force. I returned to the place that many years ago determined my path in the profession - to Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University. Kharkiv has always been a city that shapes lawyers, statesmen, and people with a core. When I studied here, it lived at a different rhythm. There were no sirens, no shelling, no daily feeling that war could break into an ordinary lecture. We rushed to classes, took exams, fell in love, made our first "adult" mistakes, and carelessly believed that everything was ahead of us.

- Kravchenko noted.

According to him, today Kharkiv is different. Unconquered. Wounded by war, but not broken.

The university lives, works, opens new auditoriums even during the war. This time, a new courtroom, modern, equipped, created at a time when any construction in Kharkiv is already an act of courage. And most importantly, I saw the same motivated youth as we once were. Only stronger. More serious. Mature beyond their years. Kharkiv has changed. But it has remained just as strong-willed. That is why it educates powerful lawyers.

- added the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko also expressed joy that there is an opportunity to help young lawyers with their first steps in their professional careers.

We agreed with the university on cooperation. First, it is practical training for students in prosecutor's offices. I know how important this is from my own experience. Second, we will conduct joint scientific research and work on improving current legislation.

- he emphasized.

Kravchenko named the main tasks in the position of Prosecutor General: coordination of law enforcement agencies and justice17.06.25, 12:46 • 4634 views

Another motivating meeting, according to the Prosecutor General, was with students of V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University. The children in both universities are incredible: complex questions, serious topics, and most importantly - a desire to change, improve the system. To heal it.

We talked about everything. From the strategy in investigating war crimes and launching a Special Tribunal to the daily work of the prosecutor's office. About how a new generation of lawyers is being formed today, what challenges they face, what their role is in restoring justice. One thing I can say for sure: the main thing is to believe in yourself, never give up, and remember that there are no "closed doors," and every mistake gives you the opportunity to become stronger. I also once sat at a desk in an auditorium, dreaming of changing the system. Today, my team and I are doing it. And someone from this audience will come after us. They will cope. They will be better. I see it.

- Kravchenko added.

Let's add

In addition, the Prosecutor General also visited the Institute of Forensic Examinations named after Honored Professor M.S. Bokarius.

A team of powerful specialists who help us establish the truth. Every examination is a big step towards restoring justice.

- he added.

Kravchenko noted that the trip was not just a working visit for him.

It was a return to the origins, to the place that made me who I am. And I know for sure: future prosecutors, judges, lawyers who are studying in Kharkiv today will be the ones who will rebuild the country after the victory. Now in Kharkiv, a generation is being formed that will never perceive freedom as something ordinary, that knows the price of justice. The gene of freedom is in their DNA. It is in the air of this city. Unconquered Kharkiv is part of our strength. And part of my personal history. See you, unbreakable city.

- summarized the Prosecutor General.

From the coordinating role of the prosecutor's office and staff shortages to business protection: Prosecutor General Kravchenko delivered his second open lecture to students22.10.25, 19:42 • 3372 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kharkiv