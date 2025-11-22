Internship for students in prosecutor's offices and joint scientific research: Prosecutor General Kravchenko visited two universities and the Institute of Forensic Examinations in Kharkiv

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko visited Kharkiv on a working trip. He visited Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University, as well as V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University. The Prosecutor General also announced the opportunity for students to undergo practical training in prosecutor's offices, as well as joint work on improving current legislation, UNN reports.

Two Kharkivs. Two times. One unchanging force. I returned to the place that many years ago determined my path in the profession - to Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University. Kharkiv has always been a city that shapes lawyers, statesmen, and people with a core. When I studied here, it lived at a different rhythm. There were no sirens, no shelling, no daily feeling that war could break into an ordinary lecture. We rushed to classes, took exams, fell in love, made our first "adult" mistakes, and carelessly believed that everything was ahead of us. - Kravchenko noted.

According to him, today Kharkiv is different. Unconquered. Wounded by war, but not broken.

The university lives, works, opens new auditoriums even during the war. This time, a new courtroom, modern, equipped, created at a time when any construction in Kharkiv is already an act of courage. And most importantly, I saw the same motivated youth as we once were. Only stronger. More serious. Mature beyond their years. Kharkiv has changed. But it has remained just as strong-willed. That is why it educates powerful lawyers. - added the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko also expressed joy that there is an opportunity to help young lawyers with their first steps in their professional careers.

We agreed with the university on cooperation. First, it is practical training for students in prosecutor's offices. I know how important this is from my own experience. Second, we will conduct joint scientific research and work on improving current legislation. - he emphasized.

Kravchenko named the main tasks in the position of Prosecutor General: coordination of law enforcement agencies and justice

Another motivating meeting, according to the Prosecutor General, was with students of V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University. The children in both universities are incredible: complex questions, serious topics, and most importantly - a desire to change, improve the system. To heal it.

We talked about everything. From the strategy in investigating war crimes and launching a Special Tribunal to the daily work of the prosecutor's office. About how a new generation of lawyers is being formed today, what challenges they face, what their role is in restoring justice. One thing I can say for sure: the main thing is to believe in yourself, never give up, and remember that there are no "closed doors," and every mistake gives you the opportunity to become stronger. I also once sat at a desk in an auditorium, dreaming of changing the system. Today, my team and I are doing it. And someone from this audience will come after us. They will cope. They will be better. I see it. - Kravchenko added.

In addition, the Prosecutor General also visited the Institute of Forensic Examinations named after Honored Professor M.S. Bokarius.

A team of powerful specialists who help us establish the truth. Every examination is a big step towards restoring justice. - he added.

Kravchenko noted that the trip was not just a working visit for him.

It was a return to the origins, to the place that made me who I am. And I know for sure: future prosecutors, judges, lawyers who are studying in Kharkiv today will be the ones who will rebuild the country after the victory. Now in Kharkiv, a generation is being formed that will never perceive freedom as something ordinary, that knows the price of justice. The gene of freedom is in their DNA. It is in the air of this city. Unconquered Kharkiv is part of our strength. And part of my personal history. See you, unbreakable city. - summarized the Prosecutor General.

