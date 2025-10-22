$41.740.01
04:59 PM • 228 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 2308 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 8760 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 11464 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 19223 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 20906 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 13087 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11974 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 10620 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 9294 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
From the coordinating role of the prosecutor's office and staff shortages to business protection: Prosecutor General Kravchenko delivered his second open lecture to students

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko met with students of the Law Institute of KNEU, where issues of establishing justice were discussed. The event covered topics ranging from the coordinating role of the prosecutor's office and staff shortages to the investigation of war crimes and preparations for a Special Tribunal.

From the coordinating role of the prosecutor's office and staff shortages to business protection: Prosecutor General Kravchenko delivered his second open lecture to students

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin met today with students of the Law Institute of Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University. They discussed establishing justice and touched upon current issues, UNN reports.

Details

Kostin noted that this was his second open lecture for students. The Prosecutor General stated that he was once again convinced that our future is in reliable hands.

This is a conversation that goes beyond lecture topics and touches upon deep, philosophical questions of our work and life. In general, I am impressed by the maturity, concern, and belief in justice of young lawyers. The questions they asked me indicate that we are facing a generation that not only seeks knowledge but also has a clear civic position and understanding of responsibility

- he wrote.

According to Kostin, they discussed establishing justice and touched upon current issues: from the coordinating role of the prosecutor's office and staff shortages (unfortunately, bureaucracy often alienates talented young people from the system for 1-1.5 years) to business protection, investigation of war crimes, and preparation for the Special Tribunal.

We talked about the system, about its shortcomings. One man is not an army, that's true. But I am convinced that the system will be cleansed and will stand, especially when the younger generation comes and makes principled, legal decisions and which the system will not be able to break. If all prosecutors are united by a single goal - establishing justice, the system will become unshakable. There will be no conclusions. Only admiration. After all, young people who strive for justice are our future. And today's audience gives confidence: we will not just rebuild, but create a better, more principled, and fairer legal system. I am grateful to everyone for the incredible communication 

- he summarized.

Recall

In early October, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin gave a lecture to students of the Law Faculty of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. They discussed suspicions and sentences for Russian military personnel, bureaucracy in the prosecutor's office, and restoring trust.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine