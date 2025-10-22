From the coordinating role of the prosecutor's office and staff shortages to business protection: Prosecutor General Kravchenko delivered his second open lecture to students

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin met today with students of the Law Institute of Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University. They discussed establishing justice and touched upon current issues, UNN reports.

Kostin noted that this was his second open lecture for students. The Prosecutor General stated that he was once again convinced that our future is in reliable hands.

This is a conversation that goes beyond lecture topics and touches upon deep, philosophical questions of our work and life. In general, I am impressed by the maturity, concern, and belief in justice of young lawyers. The questions they asked me indicate that we are facing a generation that not only seeks knowledge but also has a clear civic position and understanding of responsibility

According to Kostin, they discussed establishing justice and touched upon current issues: from the coordinating role of the prosecutor's office and staff shortages (unfortunately, bureaucracy often alienates talented young people from the system for 1-1.5 years) to business protection, investigation of war crimes, and preparation for the Special Tribunal.

We talked about the system, about its shortcomings. One man is not an army, that's true. But I am convinced that the system will be cleansed and will stand, especially when the younger generation comes and makes principled, legal decisions and which the system will not be able to break. If all prosecutors are united by a single goal - establishing justice, the system will become unshakable. There will be no conclusions. Only admiration. After all, young people who strive for justice are our future. And today's audience gives confidence: we will not just rebuild, but create a better, more principled, and fairer legal system. I am grateful to everyone for the incredible communication