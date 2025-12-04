Open to dialogue, but not to attempts to control the investigation via Facebook: Kravchenko reacted to the hype surrounding the case of the NABU detective and his father

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko dispelled all myths and rejected attempts to create hysteria around the criminal proceedings concerning a NABU detective and his father. He also emphasized that he is "always open to dialogue, but not to attempts to control the investigation through Facebook posts," UNN reports.

A position that needs to be stated aloud. For the past few days, I have seen a wave of manipulations addressed to both the Prosecutor General's Office and me personally. I see attempts to create hysteria, to pressure through public noise, to impose one's own assessments where only the Law should speak. I will say directly: the prosecutor's office does not work under pressure. And it will not. At the center of this hysteria is a criminal proceeding concerning a NABU detective and his father. Many loud statements, many emotions. Few facts. - Kravchenko noted.

According to him, the facts are simple:

— the criminal proceedings were registered by the Security Service of Ukraine, based on materials collected by operational officers;

— prosecutors found the evidence collected by investigators sufficient to notify of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state and abuse of influence.

This decision was not made on social networks. And not in the offices of "public figures." But within the framework of the criminal process. After the notification of suspicion, the investigating judge chose a preventive measure for them — detention. - added the Prosecutor General.

He noted that 5 months of investigation allowed investigators of the interdepartmental group of the SBU and the SBI to carry out a significant amount of work: interrogate key witnesses, collect and secure important evidence. As a result, the likelihood of obstruction of the investigation by the suspects significantly decreased, which became the basis for prosecutors to apply to the court for mitigation of the previously chosen preventive measure.

Let me explain again: changing the preventive measure is not an acquittal of the suspects. The investigation continues, and only after its completion will the court determine who is guilty and who is not. - added Kravchenko.

According to him, another false myth being spread is: "The PGO took the criminal proceedings from the SBU and transferred them to another investigative body."

There was no decision to change the pre-trial investigation body and there will be none. The materials were requested to assess the state of the pre-trial investigation, as happens in thousands of other proceedings. Currently, the materials are being studied and after completion, they will be returned to the SBU. - emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Let's add

Kravchenko also commented on the agreement with the people's deputy from the banned "OPZZh" party.

Yes, there is an agreement. No, it cannot be disclosed now — it contains data related to the security of the suspect and national security issues. But I will say one thing clearly: the agreement does not mention the leadership of anti-corruption bodies. It has no connection with Operation Midas. The facts reflected in it occurred long before any current events. - he added.

The Prosecutor General did not ignore the loud accusations that are being made today by those accused and suspected in criminal proceedings.

According to him, this does not look like a "fight for truth."

But as an attempt to create informational pressure on prosecutors, the investigation and the court, and to manipulate, hiding behind "public opinion." I call it by my own words: Pressure. Manipulation. An attempt to intimidate. But I promised: I will be there where it is difficult. And I will keep this promise. - added Kravchenko.

The Prosecutor General clearly outlined his position:

— prosecutors comply with the law;

— the court establishes guilt or innocence;

— and social networks are not a platform for blackmailing the law enforcement and judicial systems.

I am always open to dialogue. But not to attempts to control the investigation through Facebook posts. This is not about a rule of law state, which individual suspects and accused so often hide behind in their public speeches. - Kravchenko summarized.

Recall

On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

The next day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Ruslan Magamedrasulov into custody.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov does not correspond to reality. The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen do not correspond to reality.

Recently, new evidence in the case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov was published.