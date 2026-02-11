National Guard lieutenant detained for helping evade service, then 'treated' in Maldives and Qatar - Prosecutor General

$43.090.06
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 11433 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 11896 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 16035 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 27344 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 23145 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 37600 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 37966 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 33471 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32650 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 20053 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 15395 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 11118 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 14571 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 10908 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 11433 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 11096 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 14766 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 27344 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 40714 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 1824 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 6204 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 11278 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 30187 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 31610 views
National Guard lieutenant detained for helping evade service, then 'treated' in Maldives and Qatar - Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the detention of a National Guard lieutenant who helped a Kyiv official organize a scheme to evade military service. The detained NGU officer tried to flee Ukraine but returned and was apprehended.

National Guard lieutenant detained for helping evade service, then 'treated' in Maldives and Qatar - Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the detention of a lieutenant of the National Guard of Ukraine, who helped a capital official organize and coordinate a scheme to evade military service, UNN reports.

The story of the deputy head of one of the capital's district state administrations, who organized and coordinated a scheme to evade military service, is rapidly developing. As part of the pre-trial investigation, we are identifying other involved parties. Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained a co-organizer of the scheme, a lieutenant of the National Guard of Ukraine.

- Kravchenko reported.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, from September 2024 to July 2025, the group members produced a full package of fakes: forged seals of military units, fictitious conclusions of the military medical commission, and certificates of illness. Conscripts were enrolled in the personnel lists only "on paper," and then illegally discharged due to health reasons. In total, at least 190 people used the services of the dealers.

On January 10, 2026, before the scheme was exposed, the NGU officer and his wife left Ukraine. On February 6, after the disclosure, he decided to return. He crossed the Shehyni checkpoint on foot. He only had a mobile phone with him, which had been thoroughly "cleaned" in advance.

As it turned out, the reason for his departure was "treatment due to illness" for 47 days. But the geography is striking. The leave ticket officially states the treatment locations: the city of Truskavets and the Republic of Maldives. A check of his international passport showed that during this period, the officer also managed to "get treated" in Qatar. No documents about actual treatment were found during the arrest.

The National Guardsman was notified of suspicion of organizing and aiding in evading military service. He was remanded in custody with a bail of 4,326,400 hryvnias. We continue to work.

- Kravchenko summarized.

Recall

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Prosecutor General's Office, exposed a large-scale scheme of mobilization evasion in Kyiv, in which the first deputy head of one of the capital's district state administrations was involved.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
State Border of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Maldives
Qatar
Ukraine
Kyiv