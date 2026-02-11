National Guard lieutenant detained for helping evade service, then 'treated' in Maldives and Qatar - Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the detention of a lieutenant of the National Guard of Ukraine, who helped a capital official organize and coordinate a scheme to evade military service, UNN reports.

The story of the deputy head of one of the capital's district state administrations, who organized and coordinated a scheme to evade military service, is rapidly developing. As part of the pre-trial investigation, we are identifying other involved parties. Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained a co-organizer of the scheme, a lieutenant of the National Guard of Ukraine. - Kravchenko reported.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, from September 2024 to July 2025, the group members produced a full package of fakes: forged seals of military units, fictitious conclusions of the military medical commission, and certificates of illness. Conscripts were enrolled in the personnel lists only "on paper," and then illegally discharged due to health reasons. In total, at least 190 people used the services of the dealers.

On January 10, 2026, before the scheme was exposed, the NGU officer and his wife left Ukraine. On February 6, after the disclosure, he decided to return. He crossed the Shehyni checkpoint on foot. He only had a mobile phone with him, which had been thoroughly "cleaned" in advance.

As it turned out, the reason for his departure was "treatment due to illness" for 47 days. But the geography is striking. The leave ticket officially states the treatment locations: the city of Truskavets and the Republic of Maldives. A check of his international passport showed that during this period, the officer also managed to "get treated" in Qatar. No documents about actual treatment were found during the arrest.

The National Guardsman was notified of suspicion of organizing and aiding in evading military service. He was remanded in custody with a bail of 4,326,400 hryvnias. We continue to work. - Kravchenko summarized.

Recall

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Prosecutor General's Office, exposed a large-scale scheme of mobilization evasion in Kyiv, in which the first deputy head of one of the capital's district state administrations was involved.