Prices have risen again: which products became more expensive in Ukraine in just three days

In Ukrainian supermarkets, average prices for a number of popular food products increased between October 12 and 15, 2026. Pink tomatoes, chicken and bananas became notably more expensive. The price increase also affected grains and sunflower oil. Although in most cases the difference amounts to just a few hryvnias, even such short-term fluctuations gradually increase Ukrainian families’ expenses on everyday shopping.

Which products Ukrainians already have to pay more for, how much the cost of a typical grocery basket has changed, and what factors may affect price tags in supermarkets were examined by UNN.

Tomatoes lead in price growth: how much they cost in October 2026

Pink tomatoes saw the largest price increase since the beginning of the current week. If a kilogram cost an average of UAH 112.33 on October 12, by October 15 its price had risen to UAH 115.67. In just three days, tomatoes became UAH 3.34, or 2.97%, more expensive. A similar trend can be observed in the plum tomato segment. Their average price increased from UAH 99.33 to UAH 100.79 per kilogram. Thus, the increase amounted to UAH 1.46, or 1.47%.

Both varieties of tomatoes have now exceeded the mark of UAH 100 per kilogram. At the same time, pink tomatoes remain almost UAH 15 more expensive than plum tomatoes. Experts analyzing the fruit and vegetable market explain that one possible reason for the increase in tomato prices is the seasonal decline in supply. In autumn, the amount of vegetables grown in open fields on the Ukrainian market gradually decreases. Meanwhile, greenhouse produce accounts for an increasingly larger share, and its cost depends on expenses for heating, electricity and maintaining the necessary growing conditions.

In addition, at the beginning of October, EastFruit analysts reported a reduction in tomato supply at trading platforms and an increase in wholesale prices. This may have created conditions for a further increase in vegetable prices in retail chains.

At the same time, it is important to take into account that the retail price depends on a number of components that may not be immediately obvious: logistics costs, the trade markup and the promotional policy of a particular supermarket. Therefore, an increase in the average price over three days does not mean that tomatoes became more expensive by the same amount in all stores across Ukraine.

Chicken and bananas increased in price by almost 3%

Among meat products, chicken carcasses showed a noticeable price increase. The average cost of one kilogram rose from UAH 114.25 on October 12 to UAH 117.50 on October 15. The price difference was UAH 3.25, or 2.84%. In terms of the absolute price increase, chicken almost matched pink tomatoes.

It should be noted that for buyers purchasing a whole carcass weighing more than one kilogram, the actual increase in the cost of the purchase will be higher. For example, a two-kilogram carcass at the average price on October 15 would cost UAH 235. Just three days earlier, on October 12, the same purchase would have cost UAH 228.50.

Chicken prices may be affected by producers’ expenses on feed, electricity, veterinary services, transportation and product storage.

Bananas ranked third in terms of the rate of price growth. Over three days, the average price per kilogram increased from UAH 76.33 to UAH 78.13. The tropical fruit became UAH 1.80, or 2.36%, more expensive. This happened because, unlike local seasonal vegetables, bananas come to Ukraine mainly from abroad. Accordingly, their price depends on the terms of import purchases, international logistics, transportation within the country and the exchange rate. In particular, changes in the value of foreign currencies may affect the purchase prices of imported products, since settlements with suppliers are made primarily in currencies other than the hryvnia.

Groceries are also becoming more expensive: how much buckwheat, rice and oil cost now

The price increase also affected long-shelf-life products that Ukrainians traditionally buy in reserve.

In the grains segment, buckwheat rose in price the most. The average cost of one kilogram increased from UAH 82.57 to UAH 84.10. The difference was UAH 1.53, or 1.85%. At first glance, this is an insignificant increase. However, for families that regularly consume buckwheat, the price increase will result in additional expenses. Thus, five kilograms of the grain would cost UAH 420.50 at prices on October 15, compared with UAH 412.85 three days earlier. According to experts, the increase in buckwheat prices may be related to the volume of the harvest, offers from processing enterprises, and the cost of storage and delivery to retail chains.

The price of long-grain parboiled rice changed somewhat less. While a kilogram cost an average of UAH 61.37 on October 12, by October 15 it already cost UAH 62.20.

Among the popular products that Ukrainians buy daily for their tables, the price of refined sunflower oil "Oliyna" increased the least. A bottle with a volume of 850 ml cost an average of UAH 107.20 on October 12, while on October 15 its price was UAH 107.67. In other words, the price increased by 47 kopecks, or 0.44%. For now, such a fluctuation does not provide grounds to speak of a significant increase in the price of sunflower oil overall. To assess the market situation, it is necessary to take into account price dynamics over a longer period, as well as the cost of products from other manufacturers.

In addition, supermarket promotional policies affect the prices of grocery products. The end of temporary discounts or changes in the product range may affect the average cost of goods even without a corresponding increase in manufacturers' selling prices.

Prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1% in September, eggs became 43.6% more expensive — State Statistics Service

How much the Ukrainian consumer's grocery basket rose in price over three days

To assess the impact of the price increase on daily expenses, one can compare the cost of a hypothetical grocery basket made up of all seven analyzed items.

It includes one kilogram each of pink tomatoes, plum tomatoes, a chicken carcass, bananas, buckwheat, and rice, as well as one 850 ml bottle of sunflower oil. As of October 12, the total cost of such a set was UAH 653.38. By October 15, the same list of products would have cost UAH 666.06. In three days, the hypothetical grocery basket had increased in price by UAH 12.68, or approximately 1.94%.

The largest contribution to the increase in total expenses came from the higher prices of pink tomatoes and chicken. Together, these two items added UAH 6.59 to the cost of the basket, accounting for more than half of the total increase.

Should we expect food prices to continue rising

The price increases recorded between October 12 and 15 indicate a short-term rise in the cost of certain everyday products. However, economists emphasize that it is incorrect to draw conclusions about an overall acceleration of food inflation based solely on seven product items. They explain that a comprehensive assessment of the price situation requires taking into account a much broader range of products, changes in prices over several weeks or months, as well as official state statistics.

According to forecasts from fruit and vegetable market analysts, the prices of vegetables may soon be affected by a seasonal reduction in the supply of open-field produce. For imported fruit, purchase prices and logistics will remain important, while for meat and grains, production costs and the balance of supply and demand will be key.

Possible disruptions to energy supplies remain an additional risk factor for the food market, as refrigeration equipment, warehouses, processing enterprises, and retail chains depend on stable access to electricity.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that young potatoes had tripled in price in a week. The price rose from UAH 20 to UAH 60 per kilogram. Meanwhile, old potatoes cost several times less.