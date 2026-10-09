Prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1% in September, eggs became 43.6% more expensive — State Statistics Service
Kyiv • UNN
Consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1% in September. Eggs saw the largest increase, rising by 43.6%, while sugar rose by 8.3%.
In September of this year, consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 2.1% compared with August. This was reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
Eggs saw the largest price increase—43.6%. Prices also rose for the following food products:
- sugar became 8.3%
more expensive;
- milk, cheese and eggs became
6.9% more expensive;
- fish and fish products
became 2.1% more expensive;
- bread and bakery products became
1.8% more expensive;
- meat and
meat products became 1.7% more expensive;
- oil and fats became
1.7% more expensive.
- fruit became
5.7% more expensive;
- vegetables became
2.3% more expensive.
- alcoholic beverages and
tobacco products became 1.4% more expensive.
It will be recalled
Ukraine undertook an obligation to the International Monetary Fund to gradually raise tariffs for gas, heating and hot water.