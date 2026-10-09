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Prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1% in September, eggs became 43.6% more expensive — State Statistics Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1% in September. Eggs saw the largest increase, rising by 43.6%, while sugar rose by 8.3%.

Prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1% in September, eggs became 43.6% more expensive — State Statistics Service

In September of this year, consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 2.1% compared with August. This was reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Eggs saw the largest price increase—43.6%. Prices also rose for the following food products:

  • sugar became 8.3% more expensive;
    • milk, cheese and eggs became 6.9% more expensive;
      • fish and fish products became 2.1% more expensive;
        • bread and bakery products became 1.8% more expensive;
          • meat and meat products became 1.7% more expensive;
            • oil and fats became 1.7% more expensive.
              • fruit became 5.7% more expensive;
                • vegetables became 2.3% more expensive.
                  • alcoholic beverages and tobacco products became 1.4% more expensive.

                    It will be recalled

                    Ukraine undertook an obligation to the International Monetary Fund to gradually raise tariffs for gas, heating and hot water.

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    SocietyEconomyFinance
                    Tariffs
                    Heating
                    International Monetary Fund
                    Ukraine