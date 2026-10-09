Prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1% in September, eggs became 43.6% more expensive — State Statistics Service

In September of this year, consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 2.1% compared with August. This was reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Eggs saw the largest price increase—43.6%. Prices also rose for the following food products:

sugar became 8.3% more expensive;

milk, cheese and eggs became 6.9% more expensive;

fish and fish products became 2.1% more expensive;

bread and bakery products became 1.8% more expensive;

meat and meat products became 1.7% more expensive;

oil and fats became 1.7% more expensive.

fruit became 5.7% more expensive;

vegetables became 2.3% more expensive.

alcoholic beverages and tobacco products became 1.4% more expensive.

It will be recalled

Ukraine undertook an obligation to the International Monetary Fund to gradually raise tariffs for gas, heating and hot water.