President: foreign contingent needed closer to the front, but no one wants to be on the "front line"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that the foreign contingent proposed by partners would be preferred by the Ukrainian side closer to the front line. Ukraine needs real presence and support, not staying in rear cities. He stated this in an interview with BBC News, as reported by UNN.

France and Britain have officially stated. We understand that these two countries are already ready to provide one brigade each – 5,000 people. There are also signals from some other states that will be ready to strengthen Ukraine with their presence at the contingent level as well. Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified.

At the same time, the issue of contingent deployment depends on the level of risks and proximity to the front line. The Ukrainian side is interested in partners being closer to potentially dangerous directions, rather than being stationed in conditionally safe cities.

"Conditionally speaking, the Poles did not confirm their presence, but if Poland offered its presence and offered to be in Lviv – then we don't need it. It would be better then if Poland could provide its logistics for planes, for air defense," Zelenskyy explained.

But, as of today, the situation is such that "no one wants to stand on the front line."

Undoubtedly, Ukrainians would want our partners to stand with us on the front line. the head of state noted.

Ukraine counts on the real presence and support of partners. One of the options proposed to partners is to strengthen the defense of Ukraine's border with Belarus.

Separately, the president explained that security guarantees do not necessarily mean a large-scale presence of foreign troops. The so-called "backstop" from the US could include air defense systems, intelligence, coordination, and readiness for air support.

