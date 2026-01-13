Prepared a terrorist attack against police in Kherson and spied on the Armed Forces of Ukraine: SBU detained Russian agents

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained two agents of Russian special services who were preparing a terrorist attack in Kherson and planned to flee to the aggressor country afterwards. This was reported by UNN with reference to SBU.

Details

Enemy agents were preparing an assassination attempt on employees of the local unit of the National Police. The detainees turned out to be two local unemployed individuals who came to the attention of the occupiers in one of the pro-Russian Telegram channels.

The perpetrators rented an apartment near the National Police building. There, they set up a hidden video camera on the balcony, which filmed this restricted object.

In addition, the recruited agents tracked the work schedule of police officers and their movement in official vehicles. According to the instructions of Russian curators, they were supposed to plant improvised explosive devices under the bodies of police transport and detonate them remotely when law enforcement officers were inside.

After their detention, searches were conducted, and video equipment, laptops, and smartphones with evidence of their work for Russian special services were found and seized. In addition to police officers, the perpetrators tracked the locations of the Defense Forces in Kherson and sought new "candidates" for agents.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law). They face up to life imprisonment.

Recall

The SBU detained a Russian agent in a Kyiv shopping mall who blew up a Ukrainian military vehicle in the Obolonsky district of the capital on January 4.