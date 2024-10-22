Power outage in Sumy due to Russian drone attack on energy in the region, consumption at seasonal level - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
An attack by Russian UAVs damaged energy infrastructure in Sumy region. Ukraine's electricity supply is cut off to 550 settlements, with electricity consumption in line with seasonal levels.
In Sumy, there is a power outage due to a Russian drone attack that damaged energy infrastructure in the region. In total, 550 settlements in the regions are without power in the morning. Electricity consumption in Ukraine is in line with seasonal indicators, but powerful equipment is advised to be used until 4 p.m. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Consequences of shelling and power outages
"As a result of the attack by Russian UAVs this morning, energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy region were damaged. As a result, consumers in the city of Sumy are without power. Repair and restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows," Ukrenergo said.
According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and hostilities, consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions lost power in Dnipropetrovs'k, Sumy and Kherson regions:
- In Sumy region, substations and consumers lost power as a result of a drone attack. The power supply has been restored. An air strike on the substation damaged the building, but no personnel were injured.
- In Dnipropetrovs'k region, overhead lines were cut off as a result of artillery shelling. The inspection revealed damage to the overhead lines. The shelling also cut off power to substations, household consumers and local industry. The power supply has been restored.
According to Ukrenergo, there are consumers in Kyiv, Sumy, and Odesa regions without power for technical reasons.
Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 550 settlements are fully or partially de-energized this morning, Ukrenergo said.
Consumption
As noted, consumption is in line with seasonal indicators. Today, on October 22, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 1.3% lower than the previous day, on Monday, October 21.
"During the hours of maximum consumption, the power system remains under capacity. Therefore, it is better to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 16:00," the statement said.
Import
It will be supplied throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 7,333 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,177 MW in some hours.
Situation at ZNPP
"Yesterday, on October 21, one of the high-voltage lines supplying Zaporizhzhia NPP was damaged as a result of artillery shelling by the occupiers. As a result, the reliability of power supply to the nuclear power plant decreased. The line is currently under emergency repair. Power engineers are doing everything possible to repair the damage as soon as possible," the NPC said.
"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.24 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.