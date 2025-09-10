Port Wine Day, World Suicide Prevention Day, International Makeup Day: what else is celebrated on September 10

Today, September 10, the world celebrates Port Wine Day, International Gynecological Health Day, and International Makeup Day, UNN reports.

Port Wine Day

Port wine is a Portuguese sweet fortified wine. It is most often produced from red or dark yellow grape varieties.

The emergence of port wine, surprisingly, is closely linked to politics. Due to constant wars with France in the 17th century, Great Britain began exporting wine from Portugal. But during sea transportation, the wine spoiled. Therefore, at the fermentation stage, winemakers began to add alcohol to it.

This technology began to be used on an industrial scale at the end of the 18th century.

True port wine is exclusively called wine from the Douro River region in Northern Portugal.

Interestingly, Port Wine Day is celebrated twice: on January 27 and September 10.

World Suicide Prevention Day

September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. Suicide is a major public health problem that is often ignored. It is surrounded by stigma, myths, and taboos. But every suicide is a tragedy that seriously affects not only individuals but also their families and communities.

The WHO reports more than 700,000 deaths by suicide each year. Focusing on suicide prevention is crucial for building social connections, raising awareness, and instilling hope for a better life.

World Suicide Prevention Day began at the initiative of the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) with the active support of the World Health Organization and under the patronage of the United Nations.

International Gynecological Health Day

Also, September 10 is International Gynecological Health Day. Another unofficial but important event today, which arose at the initiative of Kat Mazzilla in 2001.

The woman managed to overcome vaginal cancer, and since then she has dedicated her life to supporting women who face similar problems.

On this day, various events are held in many countries around the world regarding the need for women to be examined by specialized specialists and for early diagnosis of gynecological diseases.

International Makeup Day

Every year on September 10, the world celebrates an international holiday - International Makeup Day, dedicated to the art of makeup and its importance in people's lives. Today's holiday reminds us that flawless makeup for a woman is one of the very important stages on the path to success. Makeup is not just cosmetics on the face, but a form of self-expression, a way to create an image and manifest individuality.

In the modern world, makeup is an integral part of the daily life of many people. It can be both light and natural, and bright and avant-garde. Makeup artists turn it into art, creating real masterpieces on the face, whether for fashion shows, film shoots, or simply for everyday use.

Day of Remembrance of the Reverend Paul of Pechersk the Obedient

September 10 - Day of Remembrance of the Reverend Paul of Pechersk the Obedient.

Saint Paul was in the Far Caves of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. After taking monastic vows in the Pechersk Monastery, the venerable humbly worked on the most difficult tasks, wherever the abbot sent him.

The venerable father was never idle. Even when the saint was free, he constantly prayed and ground grain on millstones to tire his body with this hard work.