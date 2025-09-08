In Kryvyi Rih, a police officer shot himself in a car with his service weapon

In Kryvyi Rih, a criminal police operative tragically died – the man shot himself in a car with his service weapon after a night shift. An official investigation has been launched into the incident. This was reported by UNN in the press service of the Dnipro police.

Information about the tragedy that occurred in the city center appeared online: a criminal police officer of the Kryvyi Rih district department was allegedly supposed to hand over his weapon in the morning after his shift, but instead, he committed suicide in a service car. The police confirmed this information.

A suicide occurred. A tragedy in the police. An official investigation will be launched - added the press service.

As eyewitnesses note in Telegram channels, relevant services are working at the scene, and the entrance to the cemetery is blocked.

