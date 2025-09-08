$41.220.13
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 10302 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 16239 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 21820 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 36344 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 59518 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 74043 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79436 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 122690 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 104300 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
In Kryvyi Rih, a police officer shot himself in a car with his service weapon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1516 views

An operative of the criminal police committed suicide in a service car. An official investigation has been launched into the incident.

In Kryvyi Rih, a police officer shot himself in a car with his service weapon

In Kryvyi Rih, a criminal police operative tragically died – the man shot himself in a car with his service weapon after a night shift. An official investigation has been launched into the incident. This was reported by UNN in the press service of the Dnipro police.

Details

Information about the tragedy that occurred in the city center appeared online: a criminal police officer of the Kryvyi Rih district department was allegedly supposed to hand over his weapon in the morning after his shift, but instead, he committed suicide in a service car. The police confirmed this information.

A suicide occurred. A tragedy in the police. An official investigation will be launched

- added the press service.

As eyewitnesses note in Telegram channels, relevant services are working at the scene, and the entrance to the cemetery is blocked.

Recall

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a 16-year-old boy who killed his 82-year-old grandmother in Kryvyi Rih. The assailant struck her with an axe and a dumbbell, then set fire to the apartment and tried to set fire to an educational institution.

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Kryvyi Rih