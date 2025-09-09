Alcohol-related mortality increased in Belarus: the rate is the highest in the world

According to 2019 data, the average global alcohol consumption was 5.5 liters per person per year. The highest consumption is in Central and Eastern Europe - over 10 liters per person annually. In particular, from 2019 to 2020, this indicator significantly increased in Belarus and Norway, writes UNN with reference to The Lancet data.

According to research data, Romania (17 liters per year), Georgia (14.3 liters), and the Czech Republic (13.3 liters) lead among individual countries. From 2000 to 2019, global alcohol consumption increased by almost 17%, with the largest increase recorded in Asian countries. At the same time, Eastern Europe saw a gradual decrease in indicators, although they still remain among the highest in the world.

As indicated, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 temporarily reduced average global alcohol consumption by 11%. But even with this decline, the problem remains acute in countries where people traditionally drink a lot. In particular, from 2019 to 2020, 23 (12%) of 189 countries saw an increase in alcohol consumption of 0.1 liters or more. The leaders in increased alcohol consumption in Europe were Belarus and Norway - there, alcohol consumption increased by 0.6.

At the same time, 116 (61%) countries saw a decrease in alcohol consumption of 0.1 liters or more, and in 50 (26%) countries, the change in consumption was less than 0.1.

Death from alcohol

High levels of alcohol consumption directly affect public health, increasing the risks of diseases and social problems. According to statistics, in 2019, alcohol consumption caused about 2.6 million deaths worldwide - almost 5% of all cases.

Overall, alcohol led to the loss of "over 116 million years of life," including disability. The majority of losses (over 89 million) are associated with premature mortality, while another 26 million are due to diseases and complications caused by alcohol.

Men were most affected: they accounted for about 2 million deaths (6.7% of all cases). For women, these figures were 0.6 million deaths (2.4%).

