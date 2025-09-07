Most drivers in the US confuse alcoholic beverages with energy drinks and soda - survey

$41.350.00
September 7, 06:34 AM • 12576 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 22838 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 44356 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 60726 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 89523 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 75531 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 51195 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 55200 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 73738 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36972 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
In Kyiv, traffic partially blocked after massive Russian attackSeptember 7, 04:42 AM • 12230 views
Due to a Russian attack in one of Kyiv's districts, there is a large fire and heavy smokeSeptember 7, 05:02 AM • 13699 views
Woman killed after attack on Orikhiv communitySeptember 7, 05:29 AM • 5852 views
Tonight, a Transneft oil pump in the Bryansk region was destroyed.September 7, 06:46 AM • 6256 views
Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in SviatoshynPhotoVideoSeptember 7, 08:05 AM • 7668 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 89532 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 75538 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 73742 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 52832 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 75338 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhoto08:47 AM • 5104 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 17632 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 50456 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 105271 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 47718 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
James Webb Space Telescope
E-6 Mercury

Most drivers in the US confuse alcoholic beverages with energy drinks and soda - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Up to 80% of American drivers could not distinguish alcoholic beverages from non-alcoholic ones based solely on the appearance of the can. Bright packaging with fruits constantly deceived consumers.

Up to 80% of American drivers could not distinguish alcoholic from non-alcoholic beverages based solely on the appearance of the can. The most confusion was caused by brands with bright illustrations, which made drivers mistake alcohol for soda, writes UNN with reference to Motorbiscuit.

Details

In a new survey, 2,000 American drivers were asked to identify 14 beverages based solely on their packaging. The results showed how little people identify content solely by the bottle.

Only 57% of participants were able to correctly identify alcoholic beverages such as "White Claw" or "Twisted Tea." The most misleading was the 5% ABV Vizzy seltzer. 8 out of 10 drivers thought it was something completely different - sparkling water or flavored water. The bright packaging with fruits constantly deceived consumers. Other brands were almost as misleading.

"Four Loko" with an alcohol content of up to 14% confused 66% of participants, despite years of media coverage of its potency. Truly and High Noon Sun Sips misled over 60% of drivers, while BuzzBallz deceived 53%. Some believed that "buzz" meant caffeine, not alcohol.

The results were opposite for non-alcoholic beverages. A quarter of drivers thought Liquid Death, a canned water brand, contained alcohol. Another 39% mistook Drip mineral water for an energy drink. The survey shows that bold graphics and youth-oriented branding blur the line between what is safe to drive and what is not.

The consequences are not abstract

The survey mentions real cases of confusion. For example, a man from North Carolina drank "White Claw" every day on his way to work, convinced it was an energy drink. And a school bus driver lost his job after mistaking the same brand for flavored water.

The study was conducted by Wheelsaway, a car price comparison platform. A company spokesperson emphasized attentiveness: drivers should check labels before buying. Today's variety of drinks can lead to choosing "the wrong can," and sometimes this can lead to drunk driving.

New Porsche Cayenne to get a revolutionary solution - wireless charging: what is known05.09.25, 12:22 • 3584 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldAuto
United States