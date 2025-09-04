Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"

Fashion designer and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham spoke about her long-standing struggle with problematic skin. According to the 51-year-old star, acne has accompanied her for most of her adult life and has caused prolonged insecurity about her appearance. This was reported by Independent, quoting Beckham, writes UNN.

Beckham frankly shared that due to acne, she felt constrained for years and even avoided sincere smiles in public photos.

“I probably looked stern in many photographs, but I was so uncomfortable,” – explained the star.

She added that she is still very careful with cosmetics to avoid irritation.

“I've been very open about having skin issues, so I'm careful not to use anything that might irritate it,” – noted Victoria.

In a live Instagram broadcast, Beckham demonstrated products from her own cosmetic line and emphasized that she prefers natural makeup that highlights the skin's natural appearance. She noted that she even walked the red carpet with only concealer, without foundation.

“If you had told me a few years ago that I would walk the red carpet wearing only a small amount of concealer and no foundation, I would have thought you were crazy,” – recalls the star.

Beckham also said that she has strictly adhered to a diet for over 25 years – excluding meat, wheat, and dairy products, preferring steamed fish and vegetables. This, she says, helps control her skin condition.

The star admitted that she once read negative comments about herself online, but now she has given up on it because, according to her, she doesn't have time.

Experts note that adult acne in women is often associated with hormonal fluctuations, but it can also be provoked by stress, poor nutrition, cosmetics, or refined carbohydrates.

