Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"

Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:52 AM • 5172 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins
08:49 AM • 6504 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 9448 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 9154 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 24742 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 36164 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 39138 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 36986 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 66621 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 271914 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 264532 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 261921 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 255220 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 19510 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 4598 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 7934 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 24760 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 28811 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 66632 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 206 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 4598 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 4276 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 13174 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 15380 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Victoria Beckham spoke about her long struggle with acne, which caused insecurity and affected her public image. She adheres to a special diet and uses natural cosmetics to control her skin condition.

Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"

Fashion designer and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham spoke about her long-standing struggle with problematic skin. According to the 51-year-old star, acne has accompanied her for most of her adult life and has caused prolonged insecurity about her appearance. This was reported by Independent, quoting Beckham, writes UNN.

Details

Beckham frankly shared that due to acne, she felt constrained for years and even avoided sincere smiles in public photos.

“I probably looked stern in many photographs, but I was so uncomfortable,”

– explained the star.

She added that she is still very careful with cosmetics to avoid irritation.

“I've been very open about having skin issues, so I'm careful not to use anything that might irritate it,”

– noted Victoria.

In a live Instagram broadcast, Beckham demonstrated products from her own cosmetic line and emphasized that she prefers natural makeup that highlights the skin's natural appearance. She noted that she even walked the red carpet with only concealer, without foundation.

Madonna in the center of a scandal: provocative photos with the “Pope” explode social media14.12.24, 15:13 • 106720 views

“If you had told me a few years ago that I would walk the red carpet wearing only a small amount of concealer and no foundation, I would have thought you were crazy,”

– recalls the star.

Beckham also said that she has strictly adhered to a diet for over 25 years – excluding meat, wheat, and dairy products, preferring steamed fish and vegetables. This, she says, helps control her skin condition.

The star admitted that she once read negative comments about herself online, but now she has given up on it because, according to her, she doesn't have time.

Experts note that adult acne in women is often associated with hormonal fluctuations, but it can also be provoked by stress, poor nutrition, cosmetics, or refined carbohydrates.

Lady Gaga felt "uncomfortable" and canceled her performance in Florida just minutes before it began04.09.25, 12:56 • 770 views

Stepan Haftko

UNN Lite