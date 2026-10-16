Pope Leo discussed the difficult humanitarian situation in Oleshky with Putin and called for a ceasefire

Pope Leo held a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and expressed "deep concern over the difficult humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky, Kherson region" and called for a ceasefire, reports UNN, citing Vatican News.

Details

On Friday afternoon, the press service of the Holy See released a statement saying that Pope Leo XIV had held a phone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

On foot, by bicycle and moped — Lubinets showed how dozens of people are trying to leave Oleshky

"During the conversation, the Holy Father expressed deep concern over the difficult humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky, Kherson region, and called for a ceasefire to enable the delivery of food and medical aid, as well as the voluntary and safe evacuation of civilians," the statement said.

"Finally, the Holy Father reaffirmed the Holy See's commitment to promoting dialogue and peace," the statement said.

The Council of Churches appealed to the Pope over the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky