Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pope Francis mentioned "suffering Ukraine" in his Easter address

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Pope Francis, in his Easter message "Urbi et Orbi", wished that the risen Christ bring peace to suffering Ukraine. He also called for an end to the conflict in Gaza, the release of hostages, and the provision of aid.

Pope Francis mentioned "suffering Ukraine" in his Easter address

Pope Francis, in his speech, wished that Jesus Christ would bring the Easter gift of peace to suffering Ukraine and support efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace. UNN reports this with reference to Vatican News.

Details

Pope Francis was wheeled out onto a balcony above the entrance to St. Peter's Basilica. The Pope managed to say only: "Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!", and then one of his assistants read the rest of his annual "Urbi et Orbi" message.

May the Risen One bring the Easter gift of peace to suffering Ukraine and encourage all parties involved to continue making efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace

- the Pope's speech said.

The speech also included a call to end the conflict in Gaza.

"The suffering of Christians in Palestine and Israel, as well as all Israeli and Palestinian people, is close to me. The growing atmosphere of anti-Semitism spreading around the world is of concern. At the same time, my thoughts go out to the residents and, in particular, to the Christian community in Gaza, where the horrific conflict continues to cause death and destruction, and also leads to a dramatic and shameful humanitarian situation. I appeal to the warring parties: cease fire, let the hostages be freed, and let aid be provided to people who are starving and long for a peaceful future!" - the speech stated.

This was the Pope's longest public appearance since he spent five weeks in hospital being treated for double pneumonia.

In addition, it is reported that on Sunday, April 20, Pope Francis had a brief private meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, James David Vance, at the "Domus Sanctae Marthae" in the Vatican.

As stated in the Holy See Press Office communiqué, the meeting, which lasted several minutes, was an opportunity to exchange Easter greetings.

Supplement

On Sunday, April 20, Pope Francis appeared in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, where festive celebrations were taking place, to give the Easter blessing.

Pope Francis was so close to death that doctors were considering stopping treatment - Reuters25.03.25, 17:59 • 25047 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

