Pope Francis calls to renounce revenge and end war in the Middle East

On the eve of the anniversary of Hamas' attacks on southern Israel on October 7, Pope Francis called on the international community to renounce revenge and end the war in the Middle East. This was reported by UNN with reference to Vatican News.

Details

During a speech at the Vatican , Pope Francis renewed his call for a ceasefire in the Middle East and warned against escalating into an even bigger war

Tomorrow will mark one year since the terrorist attack against the people of Israel, to whom I once again express my condolences - Pope Francis said

The Holy Father condemned that since that day, “the Middle East has plunged into ever greater suffering, with a devastating war.”

The US is preparing for potential threats related to the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel

Pope calls for “immediate ceasefire” on all fronts, including Lebanon.

He also invited the faithful to join him in prayer “for the Lebanese people, especially for the people of the south who are forced to leave their homes.

I call on the international community to put an end to the spiral of revenge and to stop any new attacks like the one carried out by Iran a few days ago, which could plunge the region into a state of unrest - Pope Francis summarized

Recall

A senior U.S. State Department official says Israel has not given guarantees not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities in response to missile strikes. The U.S. hopes for Israel's “wisdom” but is uncertain about its plans.