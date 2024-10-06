Pope Francis calls to renounce revenge and end war in the Middle East

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 44044 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101027 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163232 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135813 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141928 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138473 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171246 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104716 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140586 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140396 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90257 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107994 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110129 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163232 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180336 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171246 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198664 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187672 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140395 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140585 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145850 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137326 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154270 views
Pope Francis calls to renounce revenge and end war in the Middle East

Pope Francis calls to renounce revenge and end war in the Middle East

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19071 views

On the eve of the anniversary of the Hamas attacks, Pope Francis called on the international community to renounce revenge and end the war. He condemned the suffering in the Middle East and called for an immediate ceasefire.

On the eve of the anniversary of Hamas' attacks on southern Israel on October 7, Pope Francis called on the international community to renounce revenge and end the war in the Middle East. This was reported by UNN with reference to Vatican News.

Details

During a speech at the Vatican , Pope Francis renewed his call for a ceasefire in the Middle East and warned against escalating into an even bigger war

Tomorrow will mark one year since the terrorist attack against the people of Israel, to whom I once again express my condolences

- Pope Francis said 

The Holy Father condemned that since that day, “the Middle East has plunged into ever greater suffering, with a devastating war.”

The US is preparing for potential threats related to the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel06.10.24, 05:22 • 22139 views

Pope calls for “immediate ceasefire” on all fronts, including Lebanon. 

He also invited the faithful to join him in prayer “for the Lebanese people, especially for the people of the south who are forced to leave their homes.

I call on the international community to put an end to the spiral of revenge and to stop any new attacks like the one carried out by Iran a few days ago, which could plunge the region into a state of unrest

- Pope Francis summarized

Recall

A senior U.S. State Department official says Israel has not given guarantees not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities in response to missile strikes. The U.S. hopes for Israel's “wisdom” but is uncertain about its plans.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
pope-francisPope Francis
lebanonLebanon
united-statesUnited States
vatican-cityVatican City
iranIran

