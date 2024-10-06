The US is preparing for potential threats related to the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel

The first anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack in Israel and tensions in the Middle East could serve as motivations for acts of violence by extremists, the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security warned in a joint public statement. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Police forces across the country have stepped up patrols around Jewish and Muslim sites.

The New York Police Department will step up patrols on Monday, a law enforcement source told CNN. It is expected to last for the next two weeks. The NYPD will also cooperate with state police in missions to detect explosives on bridges and in tunnels, and helicopter units will be used to detect radiation, the source said.

In their joint statement on Friday, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security noted that Jewish, Muslim, or Arab institutions, including synagogues, mosques/Islamic centers, and community centers, as well as large public gatherings, are attractive targets for violent attacks or false threats from a variety of actors, including extremists and hate criminals.

Always be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the authorities, - the statement reads.

The agencies assessed that foreign terrorist organizations are likely to continue to “exploit narratives” around hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran to incite lone terrorists to violence in the United States.

The so-called “lone wolves,” who are not formally part of terrorist groups, are a particularly serious problem for law enforcement agencies, sources in the TV channel's security services said earlier.

Recall

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked Israel. They killed more than a thousand people and took hundreds of hostages. Israel responded by launching a military operation against terrorists in Gaza.

In turn, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he believes Hamas was motivated to attack Israel in part by a desire to prevent the country from normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia.