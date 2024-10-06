ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The US is preparing for potential threats related to the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel

The US is preparing for potential threats related to the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel

The FBI and DHS warn of potential extremist threats on the anniversary of the terrorist attack in Israel. Police step up patrols near Jewish and Muslim sites, paying special attention to “lone wolves.

The first anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack in Israel and tensions in the Middle East could serve as motivations for acts of violence by extremists, the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security warned in a joint public statement. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Police forces across the country have stepped up patrols around Jewish and Muslim sites.

The New York Police Department will step up patrols on Monday, a law enforcement source told CNN. It is expected to last for the next two weeks. The NYPD will also cooperate with state police in missions to detect explosives on bridges and in tunnels, and helicopter units will be used to detect radiation, the source said.

In their joint statement on Friday, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security noted that Jewish, Muslim, or Arab institutions, including synagogues, mosques/Islamic centers, and community centers, as well as large public gatherings, are attractive targets for violent attacks or false threats from a variety of actors, including extremists and hate criminals.

Always be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the authorities,

- the statement reads.

The agencies assessed that foreign terrorist organizations are likely to continue to “exploit narratives” around hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran to incite lone terrorists to violence in the United States.

The so-called “lone wolves,” who are not formally part of terrorist groups, are a particularly serious problem for law enforcement agencies, sources in the TV channel's security services said earlier.

Recall

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked Israel. They killed more than a thousand people and took hundreds of hostages. Israel responded by launching a military operation against terrorists in Gaza.

In turn, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he believes Hamas was motivated to attack Israel in part by a desire to prevent the country from normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
iranIran

