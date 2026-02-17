$43.170.07
Exclusive
02:26 PM
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Political part of peace talks in Geneva concluded - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 132 views

The political part of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the United States in Geneva, has concluded. Military representatives from both sides continue discussions.

Political part of peace talks in Geneva concluded - Media

The political part of the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the United States in Geneva, has concluded. This was reported to Reuters by a source familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Military representatives from both sides are still involved in the discussions, the source added.

The talks are expected to continue tomorrow.

Representatives of a number of European countries are present at the trilateral talks in Geneva - Media17.02.26, 17:35

Add

Earlier, Russian media reported that a large delegation from Great Britain had arrived at the venue of the Russia, US, and Ukraine talks in Geneva. It is headed by Starmer's security adviser, Jonathan Powell.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, announced that Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are starting a new round of negotiations in Geneva.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Reuters
United States
Ukraine