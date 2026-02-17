Political part of peace talks in Geneva concluded - Media
The political part of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the United States in Geneva, has concluded. Military representatives from both sides continue discussions.
Military representatives from both sides are still involved in the discussions, the source added.
The talks are expected to continue tomorrow.
Earlier, Russian media reported that a large delegation from Great Britain had arrived at the venue of the Russia, US, and Ukraine talks in Geneva. It is headed by Starmer's security adviser, Jonathan Powell.
Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, announced that Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are starting a new round of negotiations in Geneva.