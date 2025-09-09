Polish President skeptical about Ukraine's prospects for NATO and EU membership, Kyiv responded: membership is a strategic necessity

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 27438 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 40737 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 37309 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 24182 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 22555 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 24570 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 37105 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 50592 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28691 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49815 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.6m/s
43%
753mm
Popular news
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 26621 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNSSeptember 9, 02:16 AM • 23270 views
Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation detailsSeptember 9, 03:49 AM • 4626 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 22797 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 15959 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 22947 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 40737 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 37309 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 50592 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 42408 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 16071 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 25907 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 25120 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 94036 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 51411 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Medicinal products

Polish President skeptical about Ukraine's prospects for NATO and EU membership, Kyiv responded: membership is a strategic necessity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The new Polish president considers discussions about Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU premature. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized the strategic necessity of integration for Europe's security.

Polish President skeptical about Ukraine's prospects for NATO and EU membership, Kyiv responded: membership is a strategic necessity

Polish President Karol Nawrocki, in an interview with the Lithuanian publication LRT, stated that he considers discussions about Ukraine's membership in NATO and the European Union premature. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that integration into these alliances is a key security factor not only for Kyiv but also for all of Europe. This is reported by LRT and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

A country that is at war cannot join NATO, because that would mean that both Poland and Lithuania would be at war. Therefore, this discussion should be postponed, it is simply impossible.

- Nawrocki stated.

He also expressed skepticism about Ukraine's prospects for EU membership, emphasizing that the integration process could be lengthy and would require consideration of economic consequences.

Ukraine's future in the European Union is irreversible - EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos09.09.25, 14:12 • 430 views

I believe that Ukraine should be part of Western civilization in the future. But today's discussion about EU membership is premature.

- stated the Polish president.

Despite this, Nawrocki acknowledged Poland's role in supporting Kyiv: Warsaw was the first to provide Ukraine with significant amounts of military equipment and accepted millions of Ukrainian refugees.

We have learned the lesson of solidarity as best as possible and continue to do so, not believing in the good intentions of Vladimir Putin.

- he emphasized.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the country's security future is impossible without NATO, and political and economic development is impossible without the EU.

Discussions about Ukraine's future membership in NATO and the EU are not premature. On the contrary, it is strategically necessary in the context of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the entire European security system.

- stated the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ukrainian foreign policy agency reminded that the member states of the "Coalition of the Willing" have already confirmed: Ukraine's accession to the EU is one of the guarantees of its security.

Kyiv also emphasized that it appreciates Poland's contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense since 2022 and is confident that this solidarity lays the foundation for a common European future.

Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membership08.09.25, 23:07 • 13795 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Vladimir Putin
Karol Nawrocki
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
NATO
European Union
Lithuania
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland