Polish President skeptical about Ukraine's prospects for NATO and EU membership, Kyiv responded: membership is a strategic necessity

Polish President Karol Nawrocki, in an interview with the Lithuanian publication LRT, stated that he considers discussions about Ukraine's membership in NATO and the European Union premature. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that integration into these alliances is a key security factor not only for Kyiv but also for all of Europe. This is reported by LRT and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

A country that is at war cannot join NATO, because that would mean that both Poland and Lithuania would be at war. Therefore, this discussion should be postponed, it is simply impossible. - Nawrocki stated.

He also expressed skepticism about Ukraine's prospects for EU membership, emphasizing that the integration process could be lengthy and would require consideration of economic consequences.

Ukraine's future in the European Union is irreversible - EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos

I believe that Ukraine should be part of Western civilization in the future. But today's discussion about EU membership is premature. - stated the Polish president.

Despite this, Nawrocki acknowledged Poland's role in supporting Kyiv: Warsaw was the first to provide Ukraine with significant amounts of military equipment and accepted millions of Ukrainian refugees.

We have learned the lesson of solidarity as best as possible and continue to do so, not believing in the good intentions of Vladimir Putin. - he emphasized.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the country's security future is impossible without NATO, and political and economic development is impossible without the EU.

Discussions about Ukraine's future membership in NATO and the EU are not premature. On the contrary, it is strategically necessary in the context of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the entire European security system. - stated the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ukrainian foreign policy agency reminded that the member states of the "Coalition of the Willing" have already confirmed: Ukraine's accession to the EU is one of the guarantees of its security.

Kyiv also emphasized that it appreciates Poland's contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense since 2022 and is confident that this solidarity lays the foundation for a common European future.

