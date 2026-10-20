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Poland scrambled fighter jets for the third time in 24 hours due to Russian attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

On October 19, Poland scrambled fighter jets three times in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s western regions. These actions were preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring security and protecting Polish airspace.

Poland scrambled fighter jets for the third time in 24 hours due to Russian attacks on Ukraine

On October 19, Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian attacks on Ukraine's western regions. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that over the course of the day, fighter jets were scrambled three times for the same reason.

Attention. In connection with the Russian Federation launching strikes on targets in western Ukraine using airborne attack weapons, military aircraft are currently operating in Polish airspace

- the command said in a statement.

It was indicated there that these actions are preventive in nature and are aimed at ensuring the security and protection of Polish airspace, especially in areas adjacent to regions under threat.

"The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, while the subordinate forces and assets remain ready to respond," the Polish military added.

We remind you

On the night of October 10, Poland declared an alert in the Lublin and Subcarpathian Voivodeships due to Russia's missile attack on Ukrainian territory; Polish military aircraft were scrambled.

An unidentified object may have violated Polish airspace — the military has dispatched a search team18.10.26, 10:34 • 17869 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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