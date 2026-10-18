An unidentified object may have violated Polish airspace — the military has dispatched a search team

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Poland’s airspace may have been violated by an unidentified object; a ground search-and-rescue team has been dispatched south of Lublin, UNN reports, citing the command of the Polish Armed Forces.

In connection with the probable violation of the airspace of the Republic of Poland by an unidentified object—an incident that may have occurred last night—measures have been launched to investigate the event. A ground search-and-rescue team from the Territorial Defence Forces has been sent south of Lublin to identify the possible site where the object fell. The police and the Military Gendarmerie are also taking part in the operation - the statement says.

According to the Command of the Polish Armed Forces, these actions are aimed at verifying the recorded radar signal and reports from local residents, as well as establishing the nature of the probable object—or confirming that the recorded signal may have resulted from meteorological phenomena or anomalies.

At this stage, the violation of Poland’s airspace has not been confirmed - the statement said.

NATO fighter jets were scrambled in Lithuania, and residents of several regions were urged to take shelter due to an airborne threat.