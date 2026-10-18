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NATO fighter jets were scrambled in Lithuania, and residents of several regions were urged to take shelter due to an airborne threat.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Residents of central and northern Lithuania were urged to take shelter, and Kaunas Airport was closed. Latvia declared a yellow alert.

NATO fighter jets were scrambled in Lithuania, and residents of several regions were urged to take shelter due to an airborne threat.
Illustrative photo

On Sunday morning, the Lithuanian authorities called on residents of the country's central and northern districts to take shelter for about an hour due to the appearance of an unidentified flying object. This was reported by the army and the National Crisis Management Centre, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

According to the centre, NATO air-policing mission fighter jets were scrambled to the area while the "red" air-raid alert level was in effect, and Kaunas Airport was closed.

Romanian F-16s shot down two drones over the Black Sea18.10.26, 00:21 • 10922 views

The Latvian army reported that Lithuania's northern neighbour also declared—and subsequently cancelled—a "yellow" air-raid alert level in some regions bordering Lithuania, citing a "possible threat."

In recent months, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly entered NATO airspace in the Baltic region. Kyiv said this happened because the drones deviated from their course as a result of Russian interference with signals (jamming).

These events have increased fears that Russia's war against Ukraine could extend beyond NATO's borders.

Antonina Tumanova

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