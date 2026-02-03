Poland scrambled aircraft and put air defense on alert due to massive Russian attack on Ukraine

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
05:28 AM • 1002 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
11:51 PM • 14822 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 24947 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 18803 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 26547 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 19527 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 13821 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 12509 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 23445 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 26621 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−19°
1m/s
76%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia threatens strikes on foreign troops if they are deployed in UkraineFebruary 2, 10:14 PM • 4408 views
Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attackFebruary 2, 11:13 PM • 6228 views
Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of UkraineFebruary 2, 11:34 PM • 14305 views
"Energy truce" in action - Russia strikes infrastructure with missiles: "Zircon", "Kh-32" and "Iskander-M" used - monitors12:29 AM • 10271 views
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildings01:43 AM • 14925 views
Publications
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 26537 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 19695 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 23439 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 69355 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 37307 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Village
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 12389 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 14296 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 14289 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 13559 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 13371 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Film

Poland scrambled aircraft and put air defense on alert due to massive Russian attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces scrambled military aircraft on the night of February 3. This was a response to a large-scale combined attack by Russian strategic aviation on targets in Ukraine.

Poland scrambled aircraft and put air defense on alert due to massive Russian attack on Ukraine

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces activated security protocols and scrambled military aircraft on the night of February 3. The decision was made in response to a large-scale combined attack by Russian strategic aviation on targets in Ukraine, which created a potential threat to border areas. The Polish military department announced this on its X social media page, writes UNN.

Details

According to the official statement of the command, both fighter jets and early warning aircraft were deployed to protect Polish airspace. In parallel, ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance systems were put on full alert to monitor the situation in real time.

In Poland, a toy drone caused a check at a military unit02.02.26, 23:54 • 2714 views

Fighter jets and early warning aircraft were scrambled, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were put on alert. These actions are preventive and aimed at ensuring the security of airspace and its protection, particularly in areas adjacent to threatened territories.

– the agency's announcement states.

In addition to the activity of Russian aviation, Polish radars have also recorded balloon-type objects entering from Belarus in recent days, which forces Warsaw to keep its air defense forces under constant tension. As of the morning of February 3, all Polish aircraft safely returned to their home airfields after the end of the air raid alert in the western regions of Ukraine.

Poland closed its airspace due to objects approaching from Belarus31.01.26, 22:24 • 13752 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Air raid alert
Social network
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Polish Armed Forces
Warsaw
Ukraine
Poland