Poland scrambled aircraft and put air defense on alert due to massive Russian attack on Ukraine

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces activated security protocols and scrambled military aircraft on the night of February 3. The decision was made in response to a large-scale combined attack by Russian strategic aviation on targets in Ukraine, which created a potential threat to border areas. The Polish military department announced this on its X social media page, writes UNN.

Details

According to the official statement of the command, both fighter jets and early warning aircraft were deployed to protect Polish airspace. In parallel, ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance systems were put on full alert to monitor the situation in real time.

Fighter jets and early warning aircraft were scrambled, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were put on alert. These actions are preventive and aimed at ensuring the security of airspace and its protection, particularly in areas adjacent to threatened territories. – the agency's announcement states.

In addition to the activity of Russian aviation, Polish radars have also recorded balloon-type objects entering from Belarus in recent days, which forces Warsaw to keep its air defense forces under constant tension. As of the morning of February 3, all Polish aircraft safely returned to their home airfields after the end of the air raid alert in the western regions of Ukraine.

