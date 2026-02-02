In Poland, a toy drone caused a check at a military unit

The Military Gendarmerie of Poland has completed a preliminary inspection of a drone that previously crashed on the territory of a military facility in the city of Przasnysz. Experts have determined that the device is not military equipment or a reconnaissance device, but a common toy that does not pose a threat to the security of the facility. The gendarmerie announced this on its X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Military Police, the incident occurred on January 28, when the UAV landed within the military unit without causing any damage. The examination showed that the device had no means of storing or transmitting information.

Preliminary data indicate that it was a toy drone that lacked a memory card and a SIM card. A further investigation is currently underway. — the gendarmes reported on their official X social media page.

Currently, law enforcement officers are identifying the owner of the drone and the circumstances under which the device ended up over a restricted area.

