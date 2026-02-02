In Poland, a toy drone caused a check at a military unit

$42.810.04
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
07:26 PM • 4874 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
06:38 PM • 11391 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 10892 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
06:01 PM • 9388 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 10108 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 16956 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 23995 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 38699 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 60680 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhotoFebruary 2, 12:47 PM • 15525 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvestFebruary 2, 01:05 PM • 10204 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 8598 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 7680 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 9614 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo06:38 PM • 11391 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 9650 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 16956 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 55547 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 32340 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Switzerland
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhoto07:01 PM • 3106 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 5688 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 6408 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 7714 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 8630 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Times

In Poland, a toy drone caused a check at a military unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Polish Military Gendarmerie has completed the inspection of a drone that fell at a military unit in Przasnysz. It turned out to be an ordinary toy that poses no security threat. Law enforcement officers are identifying the owner.

In Poland, a toy drone caused a check at a military unit

The Military Gendarmerie of Poland has completed a preliminary inspection of a drone that previously crashed on the territory of a military facility in the city of Przasnysz. Experts have determined that the device is not military equipment or a reconnaissance device, but a common toy that does not pose a threat to the security of the facility. The gendarmerie announced this on its X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Military Police, the incident occurred on January 28, when the UAV landed within the military unit without causing any damage. The examination showed that the device had no means of storing or transmitting information.

Preliminary data indicate that it was a toy drone that lacked a memory card and a SIM card. A further investigation is currently underway.

— the gendarmes reported on their official X social media page.

Currently, law enforcement officers are identifying the owner of the drone and the circumstances under which the device ended up over a restricted area. 

Several dozen aerial objects entered Polish airspace from Belarus: likely smuggling18.01.26, 17:54 • 6791 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Social network
Poland