Several dozen aerial objects entered Polish airspace from Belarus: likely smuggling

The Polish National Security Bureau reported that on the night of January 17, several dozen aerial objects entered Polish airspace from Belarus. It is not ruled out that this was a provocation disguised as smuggling. This was stated in a message from the National Security Bureau on the social network X, reports UNN.

The President of the Republic of Poland, Nawrocki, received operational information from the head of the BBN, Minister Sławomir Cenkiewicz, regarding the course and consequences of the night invasion of several dozen objects from the territory of Belarus. The National Security Bureau monitored this incident throughout the night, collecting and analyzing information received from military and civilian institutions. - the message says.

Poland intercepted a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea and partially closed its airspace due to balloons from Belarus

As in the case of the incident on the night of December 24-25, 2025, when 59 objects flew into Polish airspace from the Belarusian direction, the BBN does not rule out that this was a provocation disguised as smuggling.

