Several dozen aerial objects entered Polish airspace from Belarus: likely smuggling

11:31 AM • 11171 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 16409 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 17087 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 43486 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 71402 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 38732 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 48856 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 54512 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 44401 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 70948 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Night attack on Odesa region: energy infrastructure object hit - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationPhotoJanuary 18, 06:32 AM • 5670 views
Disputes between allies play into the hands of Russia and China: Kallas reacts to Trump's tariff threatsJanuary 18, 07:45 AM • 6872 views
EU ambassadors to hold emergency meeting amid Trump's tariff statements - ReutersJanuary 18, 08:29 AM • 16531 views
Ukrainian energy workers began repairing power lines in the area of the ZNPP - IAEAPhoto10:13 AM • 11401 views
Situation in Greenland: British journalist Piers Morgan proposes to "buy back" America in response to Trump's tariffs10:38 AM • 6446 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 35017 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 70943 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 41387 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 72708 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 101833 views
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Hnatov
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
Germany
Greenland
France
Great Britain
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 12910 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 25819 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 23045 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 21012 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 20421 views
Technology
Heating
Bild
Shahed-136
Social network

Several dozen aerial objects entered Polish airspace from Belarus: likely smuggling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

On the night of January 17, dozens of aerial objects from Belarus entered Polish airspace. The Polish National Security Bureau considers this a possible provocation under the guise of smuggling.

Several dozen aerial objects entered Polish airspace from Belarus: likely smuggling

The Polish National Security Bureau reported that on the night of January 17, several dozen aerial objects entered Polish airspace from Belarus. It is not ruled out that this was a provocation disguised as smuggling. This was stated in a message from the National Security Bureau on the social network X, reports UNN.

The President of the Republic of Poland, Nawrocki, received operational information from the head of the BBN, Minister Sławomir Cenkiewicz, regarding the course and consequences of the night invasion of several dozen objects from the territory of Belarus. The National Security Bureau monitored this incident throughout the night, collecting and analyzing information received from military and civilian institutions.

- the message says.

Poland intercepted a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea and partially closed its airspace due to balloons from Belarus25.12.25, 13:48

As in the case of the incident on the night of December 24-25, 2025, when 59 objects flew into Polish airspace from the Belarusian direction, the BBN does not rule out that this was a provocation disguised as smuggling.

Recall

Polish scientists developed an innovative electromagnetic system Stratus for rapid neutralization of drones without explosions. The technology uses powerful electromagnetic pulses to disrupt or destroy electronic components of drones, and has successfully passed laboratory tests.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Technology
