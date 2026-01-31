On the night of January 31, Poland closed its airspace due to "objects approaching from Belarus." This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, based on flight parameters, these objects were assessed with a high degree of probability as balloons, "moving in accordance with current weather conditions."

The flights of these objects were constantly monitored by military radar systems. To ensure safety, temporary restrictions were introduced on the use of part of the airspace over the Podlaskie Voivodeship for civil aviation. These measures were preventive and complied with existing procedures. No threat to the security of the airspace of the Republic of Poland was reported - the command stated.

They added that this incident is another in a series of hybrid incidents observed in eastern Poland.

"The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is in constant contact with relevant institutions and services, maintaining a constant exchange of information and providing data on observed objects. The situation is constantly monitored, and the Polish Armed Forces remain ready to perform tasks related to the protection of Polish airspace," the statement said.

Recall

Poland reported a violation of its airspace by "objects from Belarus" on January 28. The military monitored the flight but found no threat.

