Poland closed its airspace due to objects approaching from Belarus

05:53 PM • 5390 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 10363 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 10309 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 11296 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 11767 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 10461 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 9928 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 5622 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10955 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18203 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operationJanuary 31, 11:24 AM • 11791 views
Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new interceptsVideoJanuary 31, 01:23 PM • 9502 views
The Coordination Headquarters approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from seven settlements in Kharkiv OblastJanuary 31, 01:38 PM • 5376 views
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideoJanuary 31, 01:52 PM • 11428 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 4828 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 28158 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 57739 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 38685 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 43689 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 46585 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 4902 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 17817 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 22770 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 23418 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 22116 views
Poland closed its airspace due to objects approaching from Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

On the night of January 31, Poland closed its airspace due to objects, likely balloons, approaching from Belarus. These objects were continuously monitored by military radar systems.

Poland closed its airspace due to objects approaching from Belarus

On the night of January 31, Poland closed its airspace due to "objects approaching from Belarus." This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, based on flight parameters, these objects were assessed with a high degree of probability as balloons, "moving in accordance with current weather conditions."

The flights of these objects were constantly monitored by military radar systems. To ensure safety, temporary restrictions were introduced on the use of part of the airspace over the Podlaskie Voivodeship for civil aviation. These measures were preventive and complied with existing procedures. No threat to the security of the airspace of the Republic of Poland was reported

- the command stated.

They added that this incident is another in a series of hybrid incidents observed in eastern Poland.

"The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is in constant contact with relevant institutions and services, maintaining a constant exchange of information and providing data on observed objects. The situation is constantly monitored, and the Polish Armed Forces remain ready to perform tasks related to the protection of Polish airspace," the statement said.

Recall

Poland reported a violation of its airspace by "objects from Belarus" on January 28. The military monitored the flight but found no threat.

Poland reports high UAV activity on the border with Belarus22.01.26, 13:58 • 2660 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Belarus