Exclusive
11:29 AM
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
10:59 AM
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
07:31 AM
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Publications
Exclusives
Fox News

Poland reports high UAV activity on the border with Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On January 21, Polish military recorded increased activity of small unmanned aerial vehicles near the Polish-Belarusian border. This is regarded as hybrid actions by Belarus to destabilize security.

Poland reports high UAV activity on the border with Belarus

The Polish military reported that on the evening of January 21, they recorded increased activity of small unmanned aerial vehicles operating near the Polish-Belarusian border. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the military continuously monitored these using radar systems.

According to the report, no threat to the security of Polish airspace was detected.

"At the same time, it should be emphasized that such incidents are part of hybrid actions carried out by the Belarusian side to destabilize the security situation and test the air defense system of the Republic of Poland," the statement said.

The Operational Command assured that, together with its subordinate forces and means, it constantly monitors the situation on the country's eastern border and remains in constant readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace.

Recall

On the night of January 17, dozens of aerial objects from Belarus entered Polish airspace. The Polish National Security Bureau considers this a possible provocation under the guise of smuggling.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Belarus
Poland