Poland reports high UAV activity on the border with Belarus

The Polish military reported that on the evening of January 21, they recorded increased activity of small unmanned aerial vehicles operating near the Polish-Belarusian border. This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the military continuously monitored these using radar systems.

According to the report, no threat to the security of Polish airspace was detected.

"At the same time, it should be emphasized that such incidents are part of hybrid actions carried out by the Belarusian side to destabilize the security situation and test the air defense system of the Republic of Poland," the statement said.

The Operational Command assured that, together with its subordinate forces and means, it constantly monitors the situation on the country's eastern border and remains in constant readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace.

Recall

On the night of January 17, dozens of aerial objects from Belarus entered Polish airspace. The Polish National Security Bureau considers this a possible provocation under the guise of smuggling.