A ban on children's use of social media may be introduced in Poland from January 1, 2028. The country's Education Minister Barbara Nowacka said this on Polsat News on November 23, UNN reports.

Details

The Polish Ministry of Education, together with the Ministry of Digital Affairs, has prepared a bill on the minimum age for access to social media on the Internet. It aims to allow access to social media only to people over the age of 15 and introduce effective age-verification methods.

"The optimal solution would be January 1 of next year, that is, 2028," Nowacka commented in response to a question about when such a measure would take effect.

"The European Union is firmly determined to take these measures. However, for us, the deadline proposed by the (European – ed.) Commission, in three years, is unacceptable. We believe that children need to be protected here and now, not gradually. We also have European countries, partner countries, that are also saying: \"We also want to introduce these changes sooner,\"" she noted.

When asked what age verification would look like, Nowacka pointed to solutions that already exist in other countries.

"We will have to verify ourselves securely, without sending a complete set of data or photographs, because we have seen how this works in different countries, for example, through mObywatel. This is one of the tools—certainly the most sensible, the most stable, the most powerful. We send only information about age. No data is stored," she said.

The situation in Ukraine

In Ukraine, there are no plans to introduce a complete ban on the use of social media by children under the age of 16. Instead, work is underway on a bill aimed at strengthening the protection of minors in the digital space and defining the responsibility of online platforms.

Will social media be banned for children in Ukraine? The Verkhovna Rada has revealed its plans