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Ukraine does not plan to introduce a complete ban on the use of social media by children under the age of 16. Instead, work is underway on a bill aimed at strengthening the protection of minors in the digital space and defining the responsibility of online platforms, People’s Deputy Yuliia Hryshyna reported on November 19 on her Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, 49 specialists are currently involved in drafting the legislative changes, including members of parliament, representatives of the Office of the President, relevant ministries, law enforcement agencies, academics, civil society organizations, as well as representatives of international technology companies, including Microsoft, Cisco, and Google. Members of the working group are jointly developing legislative mechanisms, studying international experience, and seeking solutions that can be effectively applied in Ukraine.

Hryshyna emphasized that children themselves are expected to be involved in discussing the proposals developed, as their views should be taken into account when drafting the new rules.

"Our goal is not to prohibit children from using modern technologies, but to make the digital world safer for them," the People’s Deputy noted.

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She also drew attention to the experience of other countries that have already introduced new rules to protect minors in the digital environment. In particular, she referred to France, the United Kingdom, and Australia. According to Hryshyna, Ukraine must also develop modern legislation that will guarantee the protection of children’s rights online and define the responsibility of digital platforms.

The lawmaker emphasized that preparing the relevant legislative changes will require further work and broad discussion.

"There is still a lot of work ahead, but protecting our children is an unconditional priority," Hryshyna concluded.

It should be noted that the lawmaker has not yet specified the concrete provisions of the future bill, possible mechanisms for monitoring compliance with the new rules, or the timeframe for submitting it to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

We remind you

France is working on a bill to ban social media for children under 15, following the example of Australia and Denmark. In Ukraine, the restrictions are being discussed only at the level of ideas.