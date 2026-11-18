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Italy intends to become the next country to restrict minors’ access to social media, following countries such as Australia, Brazil, and Greece. Parliament is expected to approve the relevant government decree by the end of the year, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Children under the age of 13 will be prohibited from having social media accounts.

Minors aged 13 to 15 will be allowed to use them only if their accounts are linked to one of their parents’ accounts.

Creating independent accounts will be permitted from the age of 16.

These measures are contained in an amendment to the security decree, which is currently being discussed in parliament and is to be approved by the end of December.

The amendment, whose text was reviewed by Reuters, has not yet been officially presented, but it has already received the support of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition.

According to parliamentary sources, the adoption of this amendment is almost guaranteed.

"This amendment could become a decisive turning point both for parents fighting their children’s digital addiction and for minors themselves," said Fabio Rampelli, a senior lawmaker from Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.

According to the current version of the document (which may still be changed during parliamentary debates), the ban will not apply to educational apps.

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Companies that own social media platforms are expected to be required to verify the ages of their users. This verification will be carried out in accordance with guidelines to be developed by Italy’s telecommunications regulator (AGCOM) within nine months after the decree takes effect.

Social media platforms are facing pressure to change their algorithms amid growing concern worldwide that these platforms are contributing to a mental health crisis among children.

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