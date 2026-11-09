Meta found a way to protect teenagers on social media — what technology will be used

Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Meta Platforms said on Monday that it would expand its artificial intelligence-powered age-estimation technology worldwide to place millions of teenage Instagram users into Teen Account protection mode, as the company faces lawsuits alleging that its platforms harm young users, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Teen Accounts, available on Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, include built-in protections that automatically limit who can contact teens, the content they see and the amount of time they spend on the apps.

Parents in the United States will begin receiving Instagram notifications this month explaining how teens are placed into the appropriate age-based protection modes, Meta said.

In Australia, Meta has begun using Apple's age-range signal as an additional method for determining users' ages.

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Meta said it continues to roll out the technology on Facebook and will begin launching similar technology worldwide on Threads later this year.

Meta has faced numerous lawsuits over allegations that its platforms harm teenagers.

In August, Meta reached agreements worth up to $18 billion with nearly every U.S. state and territory to resolve lawsuits filed by attorneys general over the platforms' harm to teenagers.

Under the agreements, Meta agreed to improve the way it identifies teenagers and children under the age of 13.

Last month, Meta reached an agreement with a teenage plaintiff in a Los Angeles court, addressing claims that Instagram and Facebook were designed to cause addiction, mental health problems and eating disorders.