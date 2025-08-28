Poland invites Ukrainian commander Robert Brovdi after Hungary's entry ban

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to Hungary's ban on the entry into the Schengen countries of the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, better known as "Madyar". This was reported by UNN with reference to the politician's page on the social network "X".

Details

He noted: while Russian missiles attack Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Hungary bans the entry of a brave ethnic Hungarian who dares to fight for Ukraine's freedom.

Sikorski invited Brovdi to Poland for a vacation if his "historical homeland" does not allow him into its territory.

Commander Magyar: if you need some R&R and Hungary won't let you in, please be our guest in Poland - wrote the chief Polish diplomat.

The reaction of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems, better known as "Madyar's Birds", whose commander Brovdi was before his appointment as Commander of the SBS, was not long in coming: they thanked Sikorski for his strong support and clear position.

If Hungary shuts its door, we’ll gladly knock on Poland’s – and share some good pierogi - reads the brigade's response to Sikorski's post.

Sikorski briefly replied: "Deal. I mean it".

Recall

The Hungarian authorities banned the entry of the commander of a Ukrainian military unit after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. Later it became known that it was Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"), the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, founder and former commander of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems, better known as "Madyar's Birds".

Later, "Madyar" responded to the ban on entry to Hungary. He called the sanctions and restrictions "nonsense" and accused Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó of populism.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the domestic Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate the situation with the ban on Robert Brovdi's entry to Hungary.