Poland invites Ukrainian commander Robert Brovdi after Hungary's entry ban

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 6224 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 14357 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 43382 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 25077 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 39521 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 82928 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 105831 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 96524 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 113593 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 82224 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
38%
752mm
Popular news
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: already 12 dead, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 61998 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 69321 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and MacronAugust 28, 09:33 AM • 135667 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 58898 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 20729 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 6224 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 21213 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 43395 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 165512 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 167856 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 108733 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 139751 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 141126 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 134365 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 165874 views
Actual
Pantsir missile system
S-300 missile system
Buk air defense system
COVID-19
TikTok

Poland invites Ukrainian commander Robert Brovdi after Hungary's entry ban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski invited Robert Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, to Poland for a vacation. This happened after Hungary banned Brovdi from entering the Schengen area.

Poland invites Ukrainian commander Robert Brovdi after Hungary's entry ban

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to Hungary's ban on the entry into the Schengen countries of the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, better known as "Madyar". This was reported by UNN with reference to the politician's page on the social network "X".

Details

He noted: while Russian missiles attack Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Hungary bans the entry of a brave ethnic Hungarian who dares to fight for Ukraine's freedom.

Sikorski invited Brovdi to Poland for a vacation if his "historical homeland" does not allow him into its territory.

Commander Magyar: if you need some R&R and Hungary won't let you in, please be our guest in Poland

- wrote the chief Polish diplomat.

The reaction of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems, better known as "Madyar's Birds", whose commander Brovdi was before his appointment as Commander of the SBS, was not long in coming: they thanked Sikorski for his strong support and clear position.

If Hungary shuts its door, we’ll gladly knock on Poland’s – and share some good pierogi

- reads the brigade's response to Sikorski's post.

Sikorski briefly replied: "Deal. I mean it".

Recall

The Hungarian authorities banned the entry of the commander of a Ukrainian military unit after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. Later it became known that it was Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"), the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, founder and former commander of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems, better known as "Madyar's Birds".

Later, "Madyar" responded to the ban on entry to Hungary. He called the sanctions and restrictions "nonsense" and accused Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó of populism.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the domestic Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate the situation with the ban on Robert Brovdi's entry to Hungary.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Radosław Sikorski
Péter Szijjártó
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland