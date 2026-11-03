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Poland has launched a special operation at the border with Russia due to the threat of sabotage and the infiltration of armed groups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Poland has launched a special operation near the border with the Kaliningrad Region due to possible sabotage and the infiltration of armed groups.

Poland has launched a special operation at the border with Russia due to the threat of sabotage and the infiltration of armed groups

Poland has launched a special operation near the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Region following intelligence warnings of possible acts of sabotage in the coming days. Police, military personnel, border guards and special services have been involved in the measures, RMF24 reports, citing Polish Police Chief Marek Boroń, writes UNN.

Details

According to Boroń, last week Polish military intelligence and the allies' special services warned of possible provocations, including attempts by armed groups to cross the border.

The operation is being conducted in the Warmian-Masurian and Podlaskie Voivodeships. A coordination headquarters has been established at the General Police Headquarters of Poland.

Additional forces have been deployed to the border

To strengthen security, police officers from several voivodeships have been sent to the border areas. Counterterrorism units have also been involved in the operation.

We must ensure the safety of the citizens who live there, as well as of institutions and all facilities that may come under threat

– Boroń stressed.

He explained that the increased measures are related to hybrid threats, acts of sabotage and the activities of eastern intelligence services.

At the same time, the police chief denied any connection between the operation and the political crisis surrounding Poland's Constitutional Tribunal.

Russia is building a giant radar in Kaliningrad capable of tracking targets at distances of up to 3,000 km02.11.26, 23:20 • 2676 views

Stepan Haftko

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