Poland expands its siren network due to Russian strikes near the border

Poland is strengthening civil protection measures along its eastern border by installing more than 1,000 automated sirens. This was announced by Poland’s Minister of the Interior and Administration, Marcin Kierwiński, Polish Radio reports, writes UNN.

Details

The head of Poland’s Interior Ministry announced the move on Saturday during a briefing in Lublin, amid increasingly frequent Russian strikes on targets near the Polish-Ukrainian corridor.

According to Kierwiński, Russia has changed its tactics: border crossings and other infrastructure facilities near the border are increasingly becoming targets of attacks involving jet-powered drones and missiles.

We are increasingly turning to means designed to counter these threats - Kierwiński said.

The minister noted that at the beginning of 2024, there were only around 30 operational sirens in the region that could be activated remotely, whereas today their number stands at nearly 350.

The strengthening of protection measures came after a series of attacks that disrupted the daily lives of civilians and exposed the vulnerability of infrastructure near the border with Poland, the report says.

Poland strengthens its border with Ukraine and builds new fortifications due to the Russian threat