Poland considers developing its own nuclear weapons due to the threat from Russia

Poland should consider developing its own nuclear weapons in light of the growing threat from Russia, said President Karol Nawrocki in an interview with Polsat News. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

"I am a big supporter of Poland's participation in a nuclear project," Nawrocki said in an interview, adding that he could not say if and when Poland would begin work aimed at creating its own nuclear weapons.

"We are a country directly bordering a zone of armed conflict, and we know what the attitude of the aggressive, imperial Russian Federation towards Poland is," Nawrocki added.

Nawrocki's statements came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated at the Munich Security Conference that he was negotiating with France on a potential European nuclear defense. Merz called for a reset of transatlantic relations amid the turmoil of Donald Trump's second presidential term.

Nawrocki said in an interview with Polsat News that Poland should move towards developing its own nuclear capabilities in compliance with all international norms.

Asked whether the US would allow Poland to go this route, given that Warsaw is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Nawrocki replied: "I don't know that, but we need to move in a direction where we can start working."

Last year, Warsaw signed a treaty with France, which, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, will pave the way for the potential extension of French nuclear missile protection to Poland.

In September, more than 20 drones crossed Polish territory during a Russian airstrike on neighboring Ukraine. Warsaw spends almost 5% of its GDP on defense and is also the largest beneficiary of the European Union's SAFE defense loan program.

Nawrocki said it was too early to say whether he would sign a bill that would simplify the use of SAFE funds in Poland.

