Poland considers developing its own nuclear weapons due to the threat from Russia

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:51 AM • 5074 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
10:18 AM • 10742 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
09:15 AM • 13127 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
08:20 AM • 28655 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 28697 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 34501 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 28941 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 27749 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 23766 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 20877 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
84%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New Zealand braces for more downpours after deadly floodsFebruary 15, 04:17 AM • 10470 views
Saboteurs of the "ATESH" movement disabled a main-line electric locomotive in the Russian city of OryolVideoFebruary 15, 04:35 AM • 6362 views
Airlines cancel flights to Paris due to snowfall and iceFebruary 15, 05:59 AM • 9608 views
Enemy massively attacked Odesa region, railway infrastructure damagedPhotoFebruary 15, 06:55 AM • 8328 views
Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeys10:10 AM • 10481 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 86173 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 141532 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 77672 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 94397 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 134379 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Munich
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 10562 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 19224 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 18409 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 21602 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 45692 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating

Poland considers developing its own nuclear weapons due to the threat from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

President Karol Nawrocki stated that Poland should consider developing its own nuclear weapons. This is due to the growing threat from Russia and discussions about a potential European nuclear defense.

Poland considers developing its own nuclear weapons due to the threat from Russia

Poland should consider developing its own nuclear weapons in light of the growing threat from Russia, said President Karol Nawrocki in an interview with Polsat News. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

"I am a big supporter of Poland's participation in a nuclear project," Nawrocki said in an interview, adding that he could not say if and when Poland would begin work aimed at creating its own nuclear weapons.

"We are a country directly bordering a zone of armed conflict, and we know what the attitude of the aggressive, imperial Russian Federation towards Poland is," Nawrocki added.

Nawrocki's statements came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated at the Munich Security Conference that he was negotiating with France on a potential European nuclear defense. Merz called for a reset of transatlantic relations amid the turmoil of Donald Trump's second presidential term.

Nawrocki said in an interview with Polsat News that Poland should move towards developing its own nuclear capabilities in compliance with all international norms.

Asked whether the US would allow Poland to go this route, given that Warsaw is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Nawrocki replied: "I don't know that, but we need to move in a direction where we can start working."

Turkey stated it might join the nuclear arms race due to Iran10.02.26, 19:07 • 7631 view

Last year, Warsaw signed a treaty with France, which, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, will pave the way for the potential extension of French nuclear missile protection to Poland.

In September, more than 20 drones crossed Polish territory during a Russian airstrike on neighboring Ukraine. Warsaw spends almost 5% of its GDP on defense and is also the largest beneficiary of the European Union's SAFE defense loan program.

Nawrocki said it was too early to say whether he would sign a bill that would simplify the use of SAFE funds in Poland.

Merz announced talks with Macron on nuclear shield amid call for new relations with US13.02.26, 15:57 • 3084 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Karol Nawrocki
Bloomberg L.P.
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Germany
Donald Tusk
United States
Ukraine
Poland