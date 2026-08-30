PepsiCo reported damage to its production facility in the Mykolaiv region as a result of a Russian attack

Russian forces attacked the production facility of the American company PepsiCo in Mykolaiv Oblast. This is stated in a message on the company’s website, reports UNN.

The safety of our employees is our top priority, and we confirm that there were no casualties - the message states.

The company notes that it is currently assessing the full extent of the damage to the production facility and is taking measures to restore the supply of products to consumers.

We remind you that

Russian forces attacked facilities of food and warehouse infrastructure in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts on the night of August 30. According to local media, the facility in question belongs to Sandora.

The company Danone also stated that its office in Ukraine was not damaged and is operating as usual. Earlier, damage to the SP Hall business center was reported.