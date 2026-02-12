Pentagon policy chief calls for NATO based on 'partnership rather than dependency'

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
02:09 PM • 998 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 2706 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 8140 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 12981 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 16489 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 25476 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 71883 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48060 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 58288 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45538 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.7m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers expand land allocation program in Crimea for war participants - CPDFebruary 12, 05:44 AM • 5376 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 15608 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 20193 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 30163 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 15075 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 15274 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 66371 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 59089 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 61105 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 69904 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 54 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 2612 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 30300 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 33346 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 34978 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Series
MIM-104 Patriot
WhatsApp

Pentagon policy chief calls for NATO based on 'partnership rather than dependency'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon's policy chief, called for NATO to be based on partnership, not dependence, during talks in Brussels. This comes amid the absence of the US Secretary of Defense and rising allied defense spending.

Pentagon policy chief calls for NATO based on 'partnership rather than dependency'
defense.gov

Pentagon political director Elbridge Colby on Thursday called for NATO to be based on "partnership, not dependence" as he arrived in Brussels for talks with defense ministers of the military alliance, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset is not attending the meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, and Colby, who holds the third highest position in the Pentagon, is representing the US.

NATO Secretary General commented on the absence of the Pentagon chief at the meeting of defense ministers11.02.26, 17:38 • 3342 views

Hegset's absence marks the second consecutive time a high-ranking Trump administration official has missed a NATO meeting, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio missed the alliance's foreign ministers' meeting in December.

This absence and repeated tensions between US President Donald Trump and European countries – most recently over Greenland – have raised new questions among European officials and commentators about Washington's commitment to NATO, which for decades has been the cornerstone of the continent's defense.

Trump has repeatedly called on European countries to increase their military spending and take more responsibility for their own security, reducing their dependence on the US. NATO leaders responded last year by agreeing to spend 5% of their GDP on defense and security investments.

NATO to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - Rutte11.02.26, 16:45 • 3730 views

Colby reassured European allies, stating that "we have a really strong foundation for working together," as European countries agreed to lead the conventional defense of the continent.

"Now is the time to move forward together, to be pragmatic," Colby told reporters, calling for an alliance "based on partnership, not dependence, and a real return to what NATO was originally intended for."

In a sign of the shifting balance within the alliance, NATO announced this week that the US would hand over two of its main command centers – in Naples and Norfolk – to European officers.

US to hand over two NATO command centers to Europeans - Reuters10.02.26, 08:51 • 4330 views

At the start of Thursday's meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said allies were stepping up to take on more responsibility.

"We are already seeing a significant increase in allied defense spending," he said. "Investments have increased by tens of billions."

Julia Shramko

News of the World
State budget
Naples
Greenland
Mark Rutte
The Pentagon
NATO
Donald Trump
Brussels
United States