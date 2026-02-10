US to hand over two NATO command centers to Europeans - Reuters

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
February 9, 10:01 PM • 10148 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 17644 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 17204 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 16978 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 16230 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 16212 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 18067 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 29011 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 46553 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 43957 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
0m/s
88%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia could start a "regional war" in the Baltic Sea region within two years after a ceasefire in Ukraine - reportFebruary 9, 09:05 PM • 4214 views
The European Parliament will hold an accelerated vote on Wednesday on providing Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loanFebruary 9, 09:19 PM • 5872 views
Germany calls on Russia to abandon maximalist demands in peace talksFebruary 9, 09:44 PM • 8558 views
Pope Leo sent generators and medicines to Ukraine to combat the consequences of winter shellingPhotoFebruary 9, 10:24 PM • 3820 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons04:59 AM • 8748 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 21589 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 29681 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 68196 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 89679 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 105213 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 10540 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 12435 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 12977 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 39181 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 41791 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Starlink

US to hand over two NATO command centers to Europeans - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The United States will transfer command of NATO's Joint Forces in Naples and Norfolk to European officers. This move aligns with US President Donald Trump's demands for greater responsibility of European countries for their own security.

US to hand over two NATO command centers to Europeans - Reuters

The United States will transfer two key NATO command centers - in Naples and Norfolk - to European officers, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a military source, writes UNN.

Details

The move aligns with US President Donald Trump's demands for European countries to take on more responsibility for their own security. His administration has urged the military alliance, long dominated by the United States, to become a "Europe-led NATO."

Is NATO possible without the US, and what role will Ukraine play in such a scenario?30.01.26, 08:30 • 39433 views

As part of the command reshuffle, European officers will take command of NATO's Joint Force Command Naples and Joint Force Command Norfolk, both of which are currently led by US admirals, the source said.

However, the US will take over three commands slightly lower in the hierarchy but with significant operational responsibilities - the Air Command, the Maritime Command, and the Land Command, a military source and another person familiar with the situation said.

When asked about the planned changes, a NATO official replied: "Allies have agreed on a new distribution of senior officer responsibilities within the NATO command structure, in which European allies, including the newest NATO members, will play a more prominent role in the Alliance's military leadership."

The official said the decision concerns "planning for future rotations" and more details would be provided later.

Europe concerned about US troop withdrawal from region ahead of NATO summit - Bloomberg22.06.25, 13:33 • 11895 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Naples
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
United States