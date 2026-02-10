US to hand over two NATO command centers to Europeans - Reuters

The United States will transfer two key NATO command centers - in Naples and Norfolk - to European officers, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a military source, writes UNN.

Details

The move aligns with US President Donald Trump's demands for European countries to take on more responsibility for their own security. His administration has urged the military alliance, long dominated by the United States, to become a "Europe-led NATO."

As part of the command reshuffle, European officers will take command of NATO's Joint Force Command Naples and Joint Force Command Norfolk, both of which are currently led by US admirals, the source said.

However, the US will take over three commands slightly lower in the hierarchy but with significant operational responsibilities - the Air Command, the Maritime Command, and the Land Command, a military source and another person familiar with the situation said.

When asked about the planned changes, a NATO official replied: "Allies have agreed on a new distribution of senior officer responsibilities within the NATO command structure, in which European allies, including the newest NATO members, will play a more prominent role in the Alliance's military leadership."

The official said the decision concerns "planning for future rotations" and more details would be provided later.

