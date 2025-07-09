Pentagon suspended arms supplies to Ukraine without White House knowledge: details

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:59 AM • 1999 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 24838 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 67245 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 77722 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 95630 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 99512 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 142835 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 163692 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81164 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62010 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
56%
743mm
Popular news
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMAJuly 8, 08:41 PM • 36356 views
State Ethnic Policy revealed signs of affiliation of the UOC (MP) with the ROCJuly 8, 08:57 PM • 22481 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian dronesJuly 8, 09:30 PM • 46941 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJuly 9, 12:13 AM • 38827 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecuted01:16 AM • 4993 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 24855 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 67263 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 142850 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 117129 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 163705 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 184407 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 369923 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 204059 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 316604 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 335202 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
FAB-500

Pentagon suspended arms supplies to Ukraine without White House knowledge: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Pentagon chief Pete Haggett authorized the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine last week without informing the White House. This is the second time in a year that Haggett has halted the flow of American weapons to Ukraine.

Pentagon suspended arms supplies to Ukraine without White House knowledge: details

US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth did not inform the White House before sanctioning the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine last week. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to journalists, this episode highlights the often unsystematic policymaking process in the Trump administration, especially under Hegseth's leadership at the Pentagon. It is noted that Hegseth decided to stop the flow of American weapons to Ukraine for the second time this year, which caught high-ranking national security officials by surprise.

The first time the supply of weapons to Ukraine was stopped was in February 2025, but then this decision was quickly canceled, journalists report.

When asked whether Hegseth informed the White House before approving the pause in supplies, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the Pentagon conducted a review "to ensure that all support provided to all foreign states is in America's interest." She added that Trump "made the decision to continue providing defensive weapons to Ukraine to help stop the killings in this brutal war, which the Pentagon says they are actively working on."

She also added that "the President has full confidence in the Secretary of Defense."

Recall

The Pentagon confirmed the sending of additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at the direction of US President Donald Trump. Before that, the White House stated that the US was stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stocks.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump told Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he did not stop arms supplies to Ukraine, but only ordered a review of Pentagon stocks.

At the same time, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that the US will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9