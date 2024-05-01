The Pentagon called on partners to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

Against the backdrop of constant russian missile attacks on Ukraine, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin called on countries that have Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to transfer them to Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to Voice of America.

Austin participated in a hearing of the US House Armed Services Committee on April 30. He recalled that at the last meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group last week, the key topic was strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

As you know, I bring together about 50 countries every month to discuss how we are going to continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine on a large scale and at a rapid pace. Air defense has long been one of the things that we have emphasized over and over again. There are countries that have Patriot, and what we are doing is continuing to negotiate with those countries. I've personally spoken to several leaders in the last two weeks, encouraging them to give up more equipment or provide more equipment - Austin said.

He added that he speaks with his counterpart, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, on a weekly basis.

He knows exactly what we are doing, how we are engaging other countries, looking for additional capabilities around the world - the Pentagon chief emphasized.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine has found seven Patriot air defense systems that could be transferred by partners. One of them is being sent by Germany, four more are being negotiated, and two more are in Ukraine's "field of vision.

