The Pentagon called on partners to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98063 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110435 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153123 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156889 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252879 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174699 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165860 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227227 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31806 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28437 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35314 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28737 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25652 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252879 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238828 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225511 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98063 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69678 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76160 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113409 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114282 views
The Pentagon called on partners to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103803 views

Against the backdrop of russian missile attacks, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin called on countries with Patriot air defense systems to transfer them to Ukraine, emphasizing that air defense was a key topic at the last meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Against the backdrop of constant russian missile attacks on Ukraine, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin called on countries that have Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to transfer them to Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to Voice of America. 

Details

Austin participated in a hearing of the US House Armed Services Committee on April 30. He recalled that at the  last meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group last week, the key topic was strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

There will be no pauses: Zelenskyy receives assurances on supply of missiles to Patriot systems29.04.24, 17:12 • 23170 views

As you know, I bring together about 50 countries every month to discuss how we are going to continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine on a large scale and at a rapid pace. Air defense has long been one of the things that we have emphasized over and over again. There are countries that have Patriot, and what we are doing is continuing to negotiate with those countries. I've personally spoken to several leaders in the last two weeks, encouraging them to give up more equipment or provide more equipment

- Austin said.

He added that he speaks with his counterpart, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, on a weekly basis. 

He knows exactly what we are doing, how we are engaging other countries, looking for additional capabilities around the world

- the Pentagon chief emphasized.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine has found seven Patriot air defense systems that could be transferred by partners. One of them is being sent by Germany, four more are being negotiated, and two more are in Ukraine's "field of vision.

Israel plans to decommission Patriot air defense system - media30.04.24, 23:42 • 22764 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
voice-of-americaVoice of America
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising