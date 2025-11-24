"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that even despite some progress in the Geneva talks, the path to ending the war in Ukraine would remain long. He emphasized the need for coordinated European action and Russia's participation in real negotiations. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Summing up the results of the last round of consultations on a potential peace settlement, Friedrich Merz noted that during the meeting "some issues were clarified," but a quick end to the war should not be expected. According to him, "we also know: peace in Ukraine will not come overnight."

German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8

The Chancellor emphasized that the European Union must be a full participant in shaping any peace plan, as its consequences directly affect European security. He called on Russia to engage in meaningful negotiations and take a more direct part in finding solutions.

Merz stressed that any agreements regarding Ukraine must take into account the position of European states.

It is important for us that there can be no peace plan for Ukraine if we do not give our consent on issues affecting European interests and European sovereignty — summed up the German Chancellor.

Merz is skeptical about the quick adoption of a peace plan and proposed an alternative